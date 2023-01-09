The Associated Press released its first basketball of the 2022-'23 season and the Stone Memorial boys are fifth in Class 3A.
Livingston Academy is in the top spot with Haywood County second and Lawrence County third. Crockett County is fourth and Fulton is one spot below Stone Memorial in sixth. Melrose was selected seventh and Fayette Ware was next in eighth place. Tennessee High School is ninth in the poll and Obion County is 10th.
