The Stone Memorial girls and boys played well last week in their bowling match with powerhouse Upperman High School. The Lady Panthers and Panthers competed until the final frame and pushed their opponents to the edge before falling by identical 13-10 scores.
“I thought we bowled pretty well,” said Stone coach Tristessa Luetkemeyer. “There were a couple of players that didn’t do as well as they normally do, but that could have been due to sickness. We may have just had an off day, that happens.”
The Panthers, 2-2 overall, won the traditional game over the Bees, 985-898. Kaden Barnes led the way with a 198, while Collin Tiegs shot 191 and Brayden Lawson fired a 181. Noah Gernt had a 144, and Mason Howard bowled a 138. Justin Barnett shot 133.
Stone won two of the five Baker games by scores of 147-146 and 173-171. Upperman won 182-143, 184-149 and 196-129.
“Kaden Barnes did really well,” Luetkemeyer said. “He had four or five strikes in a row when he started the match. We got off to a really good start and that helped.”
A traditional game has all five bowlers on a team competing against five bowlers on the opposing team. Baker games allow all five bowlers to bowl one frame until all 10 frames are completed.
The Stone Memorial girls, currently 1-2 on the year, also opened their match with Upperman by winning the traditional game by a score of 711-706. Abigail Key had a 167 to lead the Lady Panthers. Mallory Davis shot 125, Kalaisha Ralphs fired a 119 and Lillian Hajny bowled a 118. Natalee Findley shot 112 and Hannah Downey had a 70.
SMHS split four of the Baker matches, winning 150-134 and 141-112. The teams also split a game with identical 104’s.
Luetemeyer is pleased with the way her teams are playing this early in the season. She just hopes they continue to improve.
“We just need to take a step back, and the kids need to realize they have the skill,” the coach said. “We just need to relax and enjoy the game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.