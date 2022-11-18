The Stone Memorial girls’ and boys’ bowling teams have gotten off to a good start to open the 2022-’23 season. The Lady Panthers are currently 1-1 overall, while the Panthers have won two of three contests on the year.
“The girls have only played twice this year because some of the schools don’t have a girls’ team,” said Stone coach Tristessa Luetkemeyer. “We lost to White County to open the year, but we came back to beat Jackson County.
“The boys, on the other hand, are 2-1 with victories over White County and Warren County, but dropped a narrow decision to Jackson County.”
There are currently eight girls on the team, and Luetkemeyer said she’s been blessed with a good mixture of youth and experience. The coach said the Lady Panthers finished second in the district last year and she hopes she has the roster to at least reach that level again this year.
Senior Abigail Key leads the Lady Panthers. She is supported by seniors Mallory Davis, Hannah Downey, Lillian Hajny and Haley Kellum. Juniors Natalee Findley and Kalaisha Ralphs also figure to see plenty of time on the lanes.
“I feel like we’re bowling as good as we can be and I am hopeful the rest of our season will go well, too,” Luetkemeyer said. “We don’t know a lot about the rest of the teams on our schedule.”
Several players have stepped up for the Panthers this season so far. Luetkemeyer said she’s seen a lot of improvement from players such as seniors Collin Tiegs, Justin Barnett, Austin Gunter and Brayden Lawson.
Some of the other players to watch, the coach said, are juniors Kaden Barnes, Hunter Helton and Mason Howard. Sophomores Shilo Biber, Caden Hale, Alex Padgett, Phillip Ramsey and Trevor Sinard have all made contributions.
“I think the boys are bowling about like they did last year,” Luetkemeyer said. “Some of the players just blow me away.”
Stone Memorial will be back in action today [Nov. 18] when it hosts powerhouse Upperman High School at Plateau Lanes. The game is set to begin at 3 p.m.
