Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

A steady rain. The rain will be heavy at times. High around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely with a few thunderstorms. Low around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.