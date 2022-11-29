The Stone Memorial boys and girls put together good play on both ends of the court Friday, Nov. 25, to pick up a basketball sweep of Meigs County in the Cumberland County Thanksgiving Classic. The Panthers held off a late charge to post an 83-69 win, while the Lady Panthers pulled away late to grab the 39-26 victory.
Bilbrey, Capps lead charge
“We knew going in that Meigs County was tenacious, we knew they were going to play hard and we knew they were going to play for 32 minutes,” said Stone Memorial coach Neil Capps. “I thought we defended well, but they hit some tough shots.”
The game went back and forth early with neither team able to grab much of an advantage. Stone led 23-16 after the first period. Matthew Bilbrey and Cade Capps helped the Panthers extend their lead to double digits, 44-28, at the intermission.
“We're an open man offense, so hats off to Cade and Matthew,” coach Capps said. “They get the bulk of our shots because they’re shotmakers. They’re skilled with the basketball in their hands. We had some guys with eight points, some with six, so we did have a good mixture of kids making contributions at the offensive end of the floor.”
Meigs County came fighting back in the second half, but Stone Memorial matched the Tigers basket for basket to hang on for the 83-69 win.
Cade Capps had 29 points to lead the Panthers in scoring and Bilbrey had 27. Preston Mayberry and Conner Bowman scored eight each. Brady Lane scored six, Blake Holt got three and Jayden Eldridge tallied two.
Ethan Meadows led Meigs County with 23 points.
“Five games in, for us, it is the little things. Things like closing out with high hands, better box outs, sprinting to the ball,” coach Capps said. “A lot of times it is the little things, and not the big things, that are the difference between a good team and a great team. That’s where we’re trying to get to.”
Big second-half surge helps Lady Panthers
The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers outscored Meigs County 17-8 in the second half of their game Friday to pull away for the easy win.
“I was much more pleased with their effort today (than in an earlier loss to Cookeville),” said Stone coach Mike Buck. “We made mistakes, but I am OK with mistakes as long as you’re trying your best. I thought we had better commitment on the defensive end. We just need to give great effort all the time.”
Adison Howard set the pace for Stone Memorial with 12 points each. Kortney Headrick scored nine and Kailee Waldo tallied seven. Rachel Houston chipped in with six points and Lily Hinch added five.
Lila Brown led Meigs County with seven points.
“At the half, we had just come off a 17-point second quarter,” Buck said. “We know good defense always leads to good offense. So, we wanted to keep the defensive pressure. For the most part, I was pleased with everything. If we come out and compete, you can expect good things to happen.”
The Stone Memorial girls and boys will be off until Friday, Dec. 2, when they visit Knox Webb. The girls’ contest is scheduled for 5 p.m. CST.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.