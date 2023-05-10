The Stone Memorial Panthers have had an up-and-down time this past week in the District 7AA baseball tournament at Upperman High School in Baxter. SMHS, going into the tournament as a No. 2 seed, lost 6-5 to Livingston Academy in the first round, but then exploded in the second round to beat Cumberland County 12-5.
“Last night against Livingston Academy, we had a really tough loss,” said Stone coach Trent Stokes after the win over the Jets. “We were coming down, but when I showed up this morning for the game, the boys were ready to go, the energy was great. They’ve been like they’ve been all year long, very resilient and I knew we were going to come out today and play some good baseball.”
The victory pushes the Panthers to 23-6 overall and into the third round of the tournament. They faced Macon County Monday in an elimination game. Cumberland County closes its season at 6-20 on the year.
“Our offense struggled and we gave some runs away,” said Cumberland County coach Joey Burnett. “But, we never gave up and our bats caught fire and we were able to get back in the game. I am proud of the boys’ resolve, and it speaks to the character of our team”
Stone Memorial got on the board early with single runs in each of the first three innings. Braden Looper knocked in Collin Tiegs in the first inning and Nolan Wyatt scored in the second frame on a ground ball by Talyn Hurd. Looper than came around to score in the third to make it 3-0 on a single by Wyatt.
“We were having good tough at-bats, we were being aggressive on the basepaths,” Stokes said. “We had five or six stolen bases in the game. I thought the kids did a great job of executing our game plan at the plate, executing what we wanted to do, what we wanted to try and get done. That led to runs on the scoreboard and that’s what we wanted.”
Stone Memorial tried to blow the game open with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. With one out, Rayce Boston doubled and Hurd reached on an error. Both of those guys came in on a double by Wade Wilson. Wilson then stole third base and scored on a sacrifice fly by Tiegs. Nick Osmun later singled, stole second and third and then scored on an error to make it 7-0.
However, Cumberland County came back fighting in the top of the fifth inning. With one out, Lucas Dyer singled and Jaden Hensley walked. Connor Hankins singled to load the bases. Brandon McCaleb walked to bring in Dyer. Jacob Hodge struck out, but Braylon Burnett doubled in Hensley, Hankins and McCaleb to cut the Stone lead 7-4.
“When Cumberland made their charge, we never really worried right there,” Stokes said. “One big hit with bases loaded hurt us. Other than that we came right back out and shut the door on them. We got a little wild right there and put some runners on for them. We did a great job of pitching out of those situations. One big hit, we will take that and move on.”
Stone Memorial put five more runs across in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead 12-4, and put the game away. Kamryn Melton led the charge with a two-RBI double.
Hurd got the start on the mound for Stone. He went 3 2/3 innings, allowing no runs on only two hits. Titus Bisbee came on in relief and the lefty gave up four runs on six hits. He walked two and struck out two. Wilson pitched the final innings to close out the game.
“We’ve built pretty good depth on the mound, guys can come in and throw strikes,” Stokes said. “When you get into tournament time you’ve got to have that. We pulled a guy today because had he thrown one more pitch he wouldn’t be available to go in the next game. You are always working that strategy, you better be playing chess and not checkers.”
Braylon Burnett was tabbed to start for Cumberland County and threw four innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits. Hodge came on to pitch the final two innings.
District tourney title game is set for May 9.
In their opener with Livingston Academy, Stone Memorial scattered five runs on six hits. Killian Diem was 2-for-3, while Looper had two hits in four trips to the plate. Looper also went the distance on the mound, giving up six runs on 12 hits.
