The Stone Memorial Panthers played one of their most complete games earlier this week when they combined good appearances at the plate with tough pitching and a strong defense to pick up a 10-0 victory over visiting Cumberland County.
“I am really proud of the guys for staying in the moment right there,” said Stone coach Trent Stokes after the game. “It is a district game, but we try to stay away from putting any other pressure on it. The guys did a good job of coming out and staying level headed and keeping the foot on the pedal.”
“We were pressing most of the game,” said Cumberland County coach Joey Burnett. “Defense gave away some runs and our offense never got going.”
After holding Cumberland County scoreless in the top of the first inning, Stone Memorial got its bats started in the bottom of the frame. With one out, Nick Osmun walked and Killian Diem doubled. Collin Tiegs then doubled to clear the bases. Tiegs later came around to score on a single by Braden Looper to make it 3-0.
The Panthers tacked on two more in the bottom of the second. With the bases loaded, Tiegs hit a sharp ground ball for a single that brought in Wade Wilson and Osmun, who had reached base earlier in the frame.
The big blow for Stone Memorial came in the third inning when the Panthers scored four more runs to make it 9-0. Looper led off with a walk and Bryce Elmore singled. Kam Melton was then hit by a pitch to load the bases.
A single by Talyn Hurd scored Looper and Elmore, and Melton came around to score on an errant throw. Hurd, who kept running on the play, later coming around to score on a passed ball.
“We’ve been doing a lot of work on staying backside on some stuff,” Stokes said. “In some of the practices we’ve had, we’ve made some adjustments. We’ve been putting up runs all year long. Now that we’ve got some things fine tuned, I am really excited to see what the rest of the season is going to bring with this team. [We’ve got] a lot of offensive power.”
Cumberland County [5-15] starter Jacob Hodge pitched pretty well, despite the outcome. He showed good velocity and seemed to have good control over his pitches.
“Jacob pitched well enough to win,” Burnett said. “Jacob is coming into form and with some of the injuries our guys are battling, we aren’t as deep as were early in the year.”
Stone’s final run came in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it a 10-0 final.
Looper got the start on the mound for the Panthers and threw well.
“We had a really good game-plan for him going in. That’s all good to say, but he went out there and executed the game-plan to a T,” Stokes said. “I think he had 74 pitches, and in our eyes he only missed on one of them. He did everything we needed him to do. He did a fantastic job..
“He was able to fill it up, and though we had some mishaps behind him, he didn’t get shaken up. We knew what we had to do and thought if we did it, it was going to be something like this result.”
The 19-4 Panthers are scheduled to host Oakdale April 28 and Anderson County April 29. They will close out the regular season May 1 at Rhea County.
