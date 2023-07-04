The Stone Memorial High School golf program has experienced a lot of success recently. Head coach Trent Stokes has guided the Panthers to the regional tournament in each of the past two seasons, while also coaching newcomer Sara Bass to her first region event in 2022.
So as Stokes gets his team prepared for his season opener later this month, he welcomes the pressure that comes with trying to stay aboard a fast-moving train. Stokes said all that comes with success.
“There is always pressure in everything you’re doing and if you are not willing to welcome that pressure, you are probably going to get eaten up by it,” Stokes said. “We want to embrace the pressure and use it. We want to make sure we’re doing the little things right, and if we can do that, we’re going to be successful on and off the course.”
Stokes directed his players to hit the golf course as often as they could over the summer so that when the season begins, the Panthers will be coming into it with course experience. He’s hoping players develop consistency in their games.
“I didn’t want them to take months at a time off and then try and come back,” Stokes said. “Even if you only get one round for the week, make sure you’re consistent and that you’re constantly growing. We want them to get into that competitive mindset.”
Last year, Bass was the only member of the Stone girls’ team, but she made the most of her freshman campaign.
“Sara did a fantastic job and made the all-district team as a freshman,” Stokes said. “She competed well with anyone that was put up against her. I would say she’s one of the top players in the district. She is a heck of a competitor.”
On the boys side, Stokes will be looking to find someone to fill in the gaps left by graduating seniors Nolan Wyatt, Rayce Boston and Bill Drainus.
“The seniors did a great job. They were great leaders and they knew what the expectations were,” the coach said. “I can’t say enough about their leadership. However, we’ve got a lot of guys that are really working hard, doing everything they can to get better and take over.
Officially, team practice will begin July 10. Stokes said the squad will be on the course probably every day leading up to the opener.
“We’ve got to take care of the details,” Stokes said. “If you take care of the little things, you won’t be stepped on by the elephants. Being able to execute your way around a golf course will always be the goal.
“We will have four seniors next year, and they’re ready to do a good job for us. Bryce Elmore, Levi Wood, Isaac Smith and Will Goodwin, there is no doubt they’re going to step up and fill the void for the seniors we lost to graduation. I expect us to have another good season.”
