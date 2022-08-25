Joyce Ingram has been active much of her life. She played basketball in high school and started doing 5K races around the age of 20.
Some six decades later, she remains on the go, undeterred by slower race times and more effort in hoisting up 3-pointers in basketball
Ingram, 79, is a Chattanooga native. In September, as she’s done for the past 15 years, she’ll be in Crossville to compete in the Upper Cumberland District Senior Olympics. Ingram has signed up for six track events and basketball free throw and 3-point shooting.
“I love it,” Ingram said. “I enjoy exercise. It makes you feel good.”
Ingram has won six medals, five silver and one bronze, in the 4X100 relay at the National Senior Olympics, where she’s also finished in the top eight in the 50- and 100-meter sprints and tennis singles.
At the state games in June, Ingram captured two silver medals and four bronze in track and two gold and one silver in basketball. Ingram remains an inspiration on and off the court and track.
“Along with track, she excels in basketball,” said Alicia Arehart, coordinator of the Upper Cumberland District Tennessee Senior Olympics. “That’s impressive she’s competing in basketball at her age. She gives the young ones a run for the money.”
Ingram also scores points with her selfless attitude.
Arehart said she ran with a 94-year-old Senior Olympian named Coach in his last track event and they held hands when crossing the finish line.
“Joyce is an inspiration to everyone,” said Arehart, noting Ingram’s twice received the Upper Cumberland District Senior Olympics Inspiration Award. “She encourages people, both younger and older than her, to try new sports. I love having her around.”
Ingram’s granddaughter, Hannah, 23, said she’d be nervous if she had to race her grandmother or try and beat her in basketball. At age 79, she added, her grandmother can move, jump and run just as well as the former can at 23.
“She truly seems to be aging in reverse,” Hannah said. “She has a whole wall of bling at her house where all her medals hang. I sure hope that when I am her age I can be half of the athlete she is. I have loved seeing what all my grandma has accomplished over the past few years she’s been doing the Senior Olympics. I’m her No. 1 fan. Our whole family is so proud of her.”
That includes granddaughter Delaney, noting her grandmother’s influence goes beyond athletics.
“My grandmother has always been a great inspiration to me through her drive to constantly stay active as well as her confidence as a Christian woman,” Delaney said. “Anytime I am looking for an adventure buddy or some Godly advice, Grandma is the one to call. She keeps everyone on their toes and is always ready to have fun. I strive to be like her when I am 79 and so on.”
Ingram said she’s always done something. Along with playing basketball and running, she also played softball and tennis, the latter starting at the age of 25 as a married mother.
“My son would chase the balls around when he was as 3 or 4,” Ingram said.
Ingram continued to play tennis and run as she raised her children. When she reached her early 60s, she found a new outlet for her athletic and competitive urges through the Senior Games.
Athletic and fast, she signed up for basketball and sprint events.
“I like the sprint events because I’m good at them,” Ingram said. Ingram did a 5K several months ago and recorded her slowest time — 49 minutes. Remarking she was disappointed with that time, Ingram said she did the best she could and is training to get faster.
She’s also going to the gym and working to get more push on her 3-pointers in preparation for the district competition.
“I want to be better and better and better,” said Ingram, who runs hard three days a week at the track.
Ingram also rode her bike in the Smokies recently, something she used to do on a regular basis.
As approaches her 80th birthday, Ingram doesn’t plan on slowing down. She has a brother who was very athletic and had a successful career. When he retired, Ingram said he loved to sit on his porch and over time his balance worsened and he had to use a walker.
She also has two sisters who were athletic as well.
“I was motivated by all of them as we grew up,” Ingram said. “They just didn’t keep up like I try to do. I’ll remain active as long as I live.”
