A stifling full-court press by Upperman High School seemed to pose problems for the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers Tuesday night in Crossville. SMHS fought valiantly against the
state-ranked Lady Bees for most of three quarters, but Upperman pulled away late in the game to win, 54-35.
“We wanted to take care of the basketball tonight, find the open guy and get it to them,” said Stone Coach Mike Buck. “We wanted to make them try to guard us a little bit. When someone is pressing you, running and jumping the basketball, that gives you easy things if you can find them. In the heat of the moment, it is difficult to carry a lot of the stuff you work on in practice into the game setting.”
The loss drops Stone Memorial to 7-19 overall and 0-10 in league play. Upperman improves to 22-3 and 7-2 in the league.
The Lady Bees came out of the gates on fire, rushing out to a 20-8 lead after the first eight minutes, and a 33-15 advantage at halftime. Stone Memorial came rolling back, but still trailed 41-26 after three periods.
Ashley Whittenburg led Stone Memorial with nine points on the night. Adison Howard scored six, Rachel Houston got six and Madison Lefebvre tallied five. Kortney Headrick had four points, Chloe Waldo scored three and Maggie Hazelton chipped in with two.
“Upperman plays four kids that can catch and shoot and drive and give great effort,” Buck said. “Then, they got someone inside that everyone struggles guarding. There’s not a whole lot of slippage on their side.”
