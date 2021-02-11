Tuesday’s rubber match between Class AAA No. 4 Stone Memorial and Class A No. 4 Clarkrange was one of the top games in Tennessee — and it was the Lady Panthers who pulled off the 57-53 road victory.
“This is why we play these,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. “They’re good, and we want to see if we can make adjustments. I’m really proud of our girls tonight.”
Lady Panther senior Keaton Freitag stepped up in impressive fashion, scoring 21 points on the Lady Buffaloes.
Clarkrange’s defensive strategy involved double-teaming off of Freitag, leaving her open on the perimeter in certain situations.
“At first I was kind of startled,” Freitag said. “It was so awkward. It was weird to get in rhythm.”
Freitag made Clarkrange pay, hitting nine out of 14 shots on her way to 21 points.
“It was like a snowball effect,” she said. “It was great. I’m not much of a scorer. I want to give a shoutout to Tessa Miller also. She’s the reason I could do that because they had two people on her.”
Point guard Mattie Buck posted 18 points and five steals for SMHS.
Stone Memorial and Clarkrange traded baskets early with the Lady Panthers leading 15-11 after the first quarter. Stone Memorial held a narrow 29-27 halftime lead.
The SMHS defense stepped up in the third quarter and held the Lady Buffaloes to only five points in the frame. Stone Memorial led 39-32 after three quarters.
In the fourth, Stone Memorial grew their lead to as many as 18 points (54-36) before a furious Clarkrange comeback trimmed SMHS’ lead to 56-53 with less than a five second remaining.
It was Freitag again who stepped up, hitting a free throw to put her team up two possessions and sealing the win, 57-53.
“It feels great,” said Freitag. “My senior class had never won at Clarkrange, and it was their senior night.”
Tuesday’s last game was the last matchup between Clarkrange and Stone Memorial’s legendary 2021 classes. SMHS holds a slight 4-3 advantage over Clarkrange in the previous four years.
“Clarkrange has had lots of good teams, but this is as good as they’ve had,” Buck said. “We have a lot of respect for them.”
For the Lady Buffaloes, Chloe Howard, Lexie Pierce, Mackenzie Pile and twins Kassie and Kaylie Monday make up their senior class.
Clarkrange has won two district championships, two region championships and made two state tournament appearances in the last four years and look primed to make their third of each this season. CHS is 115-17 over the past four years.
Stone Memorial’s senior class, including Tessa Miller, Keaton Freitag, Mattie Buck and Skylar Dishman.
SMHS is 95-22 in the previous four years and has won two district championships. Stone Memorial made the Class AAA state tournament last season.
The win improves Stone Memorial to 20-3 overall. SMHS will close the regular season at White County on Friday with the overall No. 1 seed in District 6AAA on the line.
Stone Memorial (57): Keaton Freitag 21, Mattie Buck 18, Tessa Miller 8, Annah Goss 5, Katie Adkisson 3, Kenry Malone 2
