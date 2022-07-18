The 24th Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open returns to Fairfield Glade’s Stonehenge Golf Club for the 14th consecutive year July 21-23.
Professional and amateur golfers from across the United States converge onto Crossville for three days of championship-level golf at Stonehenge.
Last season, amateur Sophie Linder brought home the open championship by shooting a three-day score of -7.
Linder, a student at Gordonsville High School and an Ole Miss commit, beat out a field of professional and college golfers for the victory.
Bleachers will be set up around the 18th green for specators, who are also invited to bring a lawn chair if desired.
