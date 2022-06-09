The 24th Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open is set to return to Fairfield Glade’s Stonehenge Golf Club for the 14th consecutive year this July 21-23.
Professional and amateur golfers from across the United States converge onto Crossville for three days of championship-level golf at Stonehenge.
Last season, amateur Sophie Linder brought home the open championship by shooting a three-day score of -7.
Linder, a student at Gordonsville High School and an Ole Miss commit, beat out a field of professional and college golfers for the victory.
The tournament is seeking individual and couple patron sponsors.
An individual sponsorship is $50 and includes a complimentary round of golf at any Fairfeld Glade golf course; a commemorative patron sponsor gift; name listed on signage displayed at Stonehenge during the tournament online; and a two-ball pack of Titleist AVX golf balls.
The couple sponsorship is $85 and includes two rounds of golf in Fairfield Glade, two commemorative gifts and the previously-mentioned bonuses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.