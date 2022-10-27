The Stone Memorial High School Cross Country team is state bount. The girls team finished fourth overall, with Shelby Vitous in the top ten. The girls’ roster includes Haley Suggs, Savanna Amos, Emily Morley, Lilly VanHoose, Natalee Thompson, Laney Wiley and Vitous.
Trenton Duncan and Nathan Wagner finished in the top five.
Cumberland County High School Cross Country runners Linsey Colton and Alexis Carrol, on the girls’ team, and Zach Ostrander for the boys’ team will compete at the state meet Nov. 4 in Hendersonville, TN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.