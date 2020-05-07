This week’s spring senior athlete spotlight is on a Stone Memorial High School baseball trio: Christian Carlton, Jordan Pelfrey and Kyle Tiegs.
The Panther baseball squad got off to a hot 3-1 regular season start before their season was ultimately canceled due to COVID-19.
The shock of a shortened senior season still hasn’t settled in with the team.
“It has a little, but not fully,” Carlton said. “Whenever the next school year starts, I won’t be playing with the same team anymore.”
Pelfrey vividly remembers his last time on the diamond.
“My last game was on a Thursday,” he said. “Before the game, Coach was giving our pregame speech, and he told us this could really be your last game.
“You don’t really think too much more about it. I’m going to go out and give it everything I’ve got,” he added. “But when everybody started talking about no more school, and getting canceled for a little bit, it was crazy.”
The trio knew this could be special year for SMHS.
“It was so nice to see how the team could play together,” said Pelfrey. “This year it came alive, and we knew we could still get better.”
“I was really looking forward to this year, and I can say the team would agree with that,” Carlton said. “We had an older team, and a lot of good players who could compete against our district.”
“Going into this season, we were ready to surprise our district and really make a name for ourselves,” added Tiegs. “We were blessed to all get along, and that made our play so much better. I was enjoying every second on the field.”
This season was meant to be the culmination of four years’ worth of work and improvement.
“We had struggled my first couple years, but I think we really got the program together,” Pelfrey said. “We bought in as a team and really thought we were going to do something this year.”
This season was also the return to action for Tiegs, who had to miss his junior season due to injury.
“My sophomore year, I injured my elbow and every time I threw a baseball, it was an immense amount of pain,” he said. “I took a year off to rest my arm up.
“I was the ninth piece that made our starting lineup deadly. We had up-to-down talent; everyone could hit and do their thing. We were looking solid, and I was super excited.”
The trio cherishes the memories from their many years together on the diamond.
Pelfrey and Carlton have played baseball together since they were 6 years old, and Tiegs moved to Crossville from Washington state in eighth grade.
“Me and Christian were first teammates when we were 6, playing T-ball,” Pelfrey said. “We’ve played travel ball and middle school together. Having somebody that you’ve played with your entire life is crazy.”
“I’ve known Jordan pretty much my whole life, and I’ve known Kyle since eighth-grade year,” Carlton added.
“Jordan has been one of my best friends since I moved here,” Tiegs said.
“Christian is a good guy. There’s not many people I’d say are better than Christian. He genuinely cares about everyone. He’s a big-hearted guy that’s all about baseball.”
Carlton, Pelfrey and Tiegs have big plans after high school.
“I’m going to Maryville College on baseball and to go into pre-med,” Carlton said. “My mom has been a doctor my whole life. I’ve seen her and thought it was cool and would be exciting to help people in that way.”
Tiegs and Pelfrey will be attending Tennessee Tech on similar paths.
“I’m going to Tennessee Tech and major in business,” Tiegs said. “In any kind of job you go to, having a knowledge of business will make you a key asset. Having that knowledge can really set you up.”
“I’m going to Tennessee Tech next fall, and I’m pretty excited for it,” Pelfrey said. “I want to do business or international marketing.
“I would love to see the world. If I get a job that would let me do that, that would be great.”
