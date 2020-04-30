The first spring-sport senior featured by the Crossville Chronicle is Cumberland County baseball senior Anthony Reagan, the lone senior on the Jet squad.
“I started when I was 8 years old,” Reagan said. “Everything got a little weird when I got to high school, and I started playing again sophomore year.
“My junior year, I started actually playing every game at first base.”
Reagan got to play five games of his senior season before COVID-19 concerns canceled the spring sports season for high school athletes.
“I started off doing well, then everything went crazy,” Reagan said of his senior year. “We got shorted. Everybody else I talked to said they were happy with their senior year; we got to play five games.
“I wish we could play one or two more.”
Reagan’s fondest memories of baseball come from his sophomore year.
“Whenever we went to the district championship,” he said. “That was one of the coolest things. We got runner-up, and actually going to play in regionals.”
Off the baseball field, Reagan’s plans after high school follow a path toward owning his own business.
“I’m going in the fall to TCAT for machine-tool,” he said. “I want to get my degree to be a machinist, and hopefully start a shop in Crossville.
“Ever since I was little, me and my dad worked on cars,” he added. “I’ve always liked the motor aspect of it.”
Reagan already has a start on his career from high school classes.
“When we were actually going to school, I was in the machine shop and body work class at TCAT.”
The short season was no surprise to Reagan and his classmates in their final weeks in classes.
“Everybody knew it was coming,” he said. “In our minds, we prepared for it as best we could.”
