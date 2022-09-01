Fairfield Glade Sportsman Club hosted the first fundraiser for Cumberland County Youth Shooting Sports on their new expanded pistol ranges.
Youth Shooting Sports is a team-based development program that uses shotgun sports, pistol and rifles, to instill life skills such as discipline, safety, teamwork, ethics and self-confidence.
In 2004, the Club saw a need in the community to help youth who had not excelled in other sports. Shooting sports do not require a participant to be the fastest, tallest or strongest.
It does require or will teach patience, determination, organization skills, mental and physical control, safety awareness, goal setting, problem solving and good citizenship/sportsmanship.
The Sportsman Club went to area schools offering a new program for youths. They have been successful as evident by the many champions at the club.
The club had a groundbreaking ceremony at Fairfield Glade Sportsman Club Feb. 21 on the new pistol ranges.
The Sportsman Club has almost succeeded in the goal to have eight new pistol bays meeting International Defensive Pistol Association and Scholastic Action Shooting Program regulations. When all eight bays are ready, the range will be qualified to hold youth regional and state matches.
This will bring additional commerce to Crossville and Cumberland County and regional acclaim to the youth group.
The Club enjoys holding official steel challenge and three-gun matches regularly.
The fundraiser was held on the new bays under the direction of Doug Remling, SASP head coach of SASP. The Club was pleased to see this event raise more than $3,000 for youth shooting.
Funds have a variety of use including ammunition, targets and for competition fees.
The Fairfield Glade Sportsman Club is at 650 Shorty Barnes Road, Crossville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.