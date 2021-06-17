Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church’s children’s sports camp is coming up.
Children who have completed kindergarten through sixth grade are eligible
to participate in the camp from July 18-
22.
Preregistration is required at www.onhisrock.org/childrens-ministry for planning purposes.
The camp is free to all children, thanks to a sponsorship of each camper. Legal guardian photo ID and proof of health insurance for each child will be required when campers check in July 18.
The camp will be from 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. Daily breakfast, lunch and snacks are included.
Campers will receive both spiritual training and physical exercise through sports training.
Sports choices offered include basketball, football, softball/baseball, soccer and cheerleading/dance.
Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church is 130 Towne Centre Dr.; enter on the portico side of the church.
Call 931-484-6927 for more information.
