Volunteers and participants in the Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church sports camp pose for a picture on Thursday.

Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church’s children’s sports camp is coming up.

Children who have completed kindergarten through sixth grade are eligible

to participate in the camp from July 18-

22.

Preregistration is required at www.onhisrock.org/childrens-ministry for planning purposes.

The camp is free to all children, thanks to a sponsorship of each camper. Legal guardian photo ID and proof of health insurance for each child will be required when campers check in July 18.

The camp will be from 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. Daily breakfast, lunch and snacks are included. 

Campers will receive both spiritual training and physical exercise through sports training.

Sports choices offered include basketball, football, softball/baseball, soccer and cheerleading/dance.

Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church is 130 Towne Centre Dr.; enter on the portico side of the church. 

Call 931-484-6927 for more information.

