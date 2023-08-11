Annual Pitchin’ for Caleb Cornhole Tournament
set for Aug. 12 at Centennial Park
The 17th Annual Pitchin’ for Caleb Cornhole Tournament is slated for Aug. 12 at Centennial Park on Industrial Boulevard. The event, which benefits the Tennessee Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders Foundation, will begin with registration at 9 a.m.
The cost is $30.
For more information, call 931-261-4446 or email kelleywood@citilink.net.
Griffen Memorial Jakes Day set for Aug. 12
The Mickey Griffen Memorial Jakes Day is scheduled for Aug. 12 at the Crossville Shooting Sports Park on Albert Frye Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The cost is free and activities include archery, petting zoo, clay targets, fire safety house and turkey calling.
Tech football to host Women’s Clinic
There will be a wide assortment of activities for fans at Tennessee Tech University’s football scrimmages this August as the Golden Eagles will host clinics and events.
First up is a Tech Football Women’s Clinic for women ages 12 and up on Aug. 12, starting at 9 a.m.
Join Dewayne Alexander and the Golden Eagle coaching staff as they go over the fundamentals of the sport and explain some of the inner workings of the game.
There will be donuts and coffee for attendees as well as giveaways. The event is limited to the first 100 to register.
Also on Aug. 12 at 9 a.m., the Tech Spirit Squads will host a Mini Camp. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. with the event running from 9-10.
This camp, for grades K-6, is limited to the first 50 registrants. For more information on the Spirit Squad Mini Camp, email Tech Spirit Squads coach Sydney Hickerson at shickerson@tntech.edu.
The Gathering of Eagles scrimmage will begin at 5 p.m.
Season tickets are now on sale for Tennessee Tech football by calling 931-372-3940.
Great Chase Race set for Aug. 12 in Cookeville
The annual Great Chase Race is scheduled to be run Aug. 12 in
Cookeville.
The event includes a 5K race and 1-mile fun run,
starting at 8 and 8:15 a.m., respectively.
The race will begin at The Biz Foundry on Cedar Ave., and will end at the Exceptional Bean on Walnut Ave.
Awards will include overall male and female winners, as well as the top three age group finishers. Entry fee is $15 for the fun run and $30 for the 5K.
All proceeds will go to help the work of nonprofits in the Cookeville area.
For more information, contact Manna Global Missions at 561-299-0484 or info@WeAreManna.org.
CRMC Golf Classic scheduled for Aug. 17-18
The Cookeville Regional Medical Center Foundation Golf Classic will be Aug. 17-18 at the Golden Eagle Golf Club.
Proceeds will go to patient assistance funds to help residents of the Upper Cumberland struggling with disease, sickness or injury.
The Classic will have flights at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. both days. The format will be a four-man scramble with breakfast, lunch, snacks and drinks available.
Tournament entry fees will also earn golfers a tournament polo, golf balls and cart access.
Go to www.cookevilleregionalcharity.org/golf-classic or call 931-783-2003 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.