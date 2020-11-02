Fans in Tennessee (ages 21 and older) may now try their luck in the world of sports betting, as legalized sports gambling went live in Tennessee on Sunday, Nov. 1.
Betting in Tennessee is currently available online-only through four licensed operators: FanDuel Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook, BetMGM and Tennessee Action 24/7.
Three more operators are scheduled to go live in coming weeks.
Bets must be placed on a mobile device via the respective sportsbook’s app, as their are no physical casinos in the state.
Bettors do not need to be a resident of Tennessee, but must physically be in the state to place their bets. The respective smartphone applications can confirm an individual’s location while using them.
Those interested can bet on a variety of sports, including college and professional football, professional soccer, baseball and more.
Legalized sports betting also means more tax revenue for Tennessee, specifically for education purposes.
According to the bill, the Tennessee Education Lottery will receive 80% of tax revenue generated, while 15% will go to local governments for infrastructure projects and 5% will go to the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.