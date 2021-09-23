Sometimes, life gives us a harsh reminder at what’s important.
Our community unexpectedly last weekend lost a longtime coach and teacher in Rocky Gora, whose impact on the youth in Cumberland County cannot be measured.
Rocky’s passion was evident to anyone who saw him coach for five minutes; he loved the game of football and the kids in the helmets.
The outpouring from the community to the Jet football family and here to the Chronicle for our tribute makes his presence in the community known.
Reminiscing on old plays and touchdowns is fun, but now is a time to remember the person Rocky was and how his impact will be felt for years to come.
His legacy is more than producing football players; Rocky was an intricate part of the growth process for hundreds if not thousands of local kids over his 20-plus years of coaching.
Let’s all take a minute to think of Rocky’s family, including his wife Shylah and children Cayden and Gracie.
Rocky’s family stretches beyond his household; Jet football was his family. The coaches, players, managers and everybody who had a hand on the program is affected by his loss.
A tribute to Rocky, including words for Shylah and multiple members of our community, can be found on page 18.
• • •
Michael Lindsay is the sports editor at the Crossville Chronicle and can be contacted at sports@crossville-chronicle.com
