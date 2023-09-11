Derik Samber, the head football coach at Stone Memorial High School, works diligently at fine tuning his offensive and defensive game plans. He and his staff work to make sure the Panthers are a balanced program, fiercely competitive on both sides of the ball.
However, Stone Memorial practices also have significant time set aside for work on special teams, the third part of the football trinity. Some coaches don’t dedicate that much time in practice, but Samber knows just how important it is. That point was highlighted Friday night in the Panthers’ 28-26 victory over White County.
“His [Maddox Oquendo] kick return was big for us because our offense was stalling,” Samber said. “We had shot ourselves in the foot with penalties early, but then we got a special teams boost.
“I don’t shy away from how important special teams are. I think it cost us at the Macon County game last year [35-34 loss]. We put a lot of pride in it and I think it may have won a game for us tonight.”
The win keeps Stone Memorial undefeated on the year at 4-0 on the year and 2-0 in the region. White County falls to 2-2 and 0-1 in the league.
After White County got the first score of the game, a 4-yard touchdown run by Tripp Pinion, the state’s leading rusher, Stone Memorial got on the board. On the kickoff following the Warriors’ score, Max Oquendo got the ball and broke to the right side of the field and outran defenders for a 82-yard touchdown. Tony Mauricio’s extra point was good and the Panthers led 7-6 with 9:50 to go in the first half.
“Maddox’s performance tonight would have been even better without flags. He probably had 120 yards called back in penalties,” sais Samber. “He is such a weapon. We schemed up a little play for him that we hit twice – once down here for a first down and once down here for a touchdown. We missed him last year for injury, but we’re very glad we’ve got him back.”
Stone Memorial extended its lead on its following possession when quarterback Nick Osmun found tight end Brady Lane in the end zone for an 18-yard scoring strike. Mauricio’s kick made in 14-6 with 1:20 to go in.
“For both us and White County, the start was a little sloppy,” Samber said. “I know we had a turnover early, and some penalties that turned back some first downs. It was disappointing.
“But, the defense rose to the challenge. White County came out in a set we hadn’t seen. We did a pretty good job overall of containing the Pinion kid. I think this game became [a shootout] what we all expected it would be.”
Pinion, who unofficially had 123 yards rushing on the night, got the Warriors back in the game when the speedster capped a 64-yard scoring drive with a 15-yard run into the end zone. The extra point was good and the score was 14-13 with 6:29 to go in third period.
“We made Pinion work for most of his yardage,” Samber said. “He had a couple of one-play drives where he just made big runs. We had to rally kids to the football, but the key is you can’t simulate him in practice. He is such a great athlete.”
Stone Memorial scored again near the end of the third period when Osmun ran the ball over from the 1. Osmun’s kick made it 21-13 with 1:44 on the clock. Pinion drove the Warriors back down the field on the following possession and he ran it in from 35 yards out.
This time, the Stone Memorial defense stopped the Warriors’ 2-point conversion and the Panthers led 21-19 with 11:50 to go in the fourth quarter,
“I have been calling this region the Southeastern Conference of high school football, and it sure feels that ways,” Samber said. “So all those one-point games last year, the Cookeville game this year, our guys are just battle tested. They don’t look around and wonder what’s going to happen. They expect to make a play to win.”
Osmun connected with Oquendo with a 15-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was good and Stone Memorial led 28-18 with 10:19 to go in the game.
Another scoring run by Pinion, this time 40 yards, brought White County back. The kick made it 28-26 with 7:10 to go.
