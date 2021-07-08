Merle South of Fairfield Glade and Doug Farnsworth of Crossville recently became the Tennessee Horseshoe Pitchers Association Doubles Champions for the second year in a row. The duo competed in Clarksville on Saturday, June 26.
South, Farnsworth win horseshoe title
Tags
Trending Video
Michael Lindsay
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
