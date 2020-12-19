Sparta's Sonic Shootout is underway, and the Cumberland County Jets and Lady Jets recorded wins during the early games on Saturday.
Following an 82-57 loss to McMinn Central on Friday night, the Cumberland County Jets took the court against Cookeville on Saturday morning. The last time the programs met, Cookeville defeated CCHS 71-46 on Nov. 21 at Clarkrange.
The script would flip on Saturday, as the Jets defeated the Cavaliers 76-75 on a Jackson Inman go-ahead shot with 20.4 seconds remaining.
The Lady Jets followed the boys with a double-digit win over Region 4AA opponent DeKalb County, 44-30.
The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers face Clarkrange Saturday night in Sparta at 8 p.m.
Photos, video highlights and more from the Sonic Shootout will be posted this weekend at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
