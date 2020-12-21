Sparta’s annual Sonic Shootout tipped off this weekend, and four matchups featured Crossville teams.
The Cumberland County Jets, Lady Jets and Stone Memorial Lady Panthers each played Saturday at White County High School, while the Jets also competed Friday night.
Cumberland County Jets
CCHS opened local play Friday night against McMinn Central and fell to the Chargers, 82-57. The Jets trailed 33-31 at halftime before McMinn pulled away with a strong second-half performance.
Cumberland County (57): Kole Torres 15, Jaxon Reed 14, Jackson Inman 9, Carson Conatser 7, Reese Crockett 3, Devin Lane 3, Adam Floyd 3, Isaiah Scarbrough 2, Buzz Hollingsworth 1
Cumberland County had a quick turnaround, as they faced Cookeville Saturday morning and defeated the Cavaliers 76-75 on a Jackson Inman three-pointer with 20.4 seconds remaining.
“Today wasn’t as much about Cookeville as it was about how we were going to play,” said CCHS coach Will Foster. “Jackson is a great basketball player, and I’m proud of him and the way all the boys stepped up today.”
Cumberland County improved to 4-5 overall with the Cookeville win and faced White County on Monday.
Cumberland County (76): Jackson Inman 24, Carson Conatser 14, Adam Floyd 10, Kole Torres 9, Jaxon Reed 9, Reese Crockett 5, Devin Lane 5
Stone Memorial Lady Panthers
The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers faced Clarkrange in Saturday night’s primetime game, and held off a furious comeback by the Lady Buffaloes to win, 61-60.
“We faced a lot of adversity tonight,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. “They can score on you fast.”
After a back-and-forth first quarter, SMHS held a narrow lead at halftime, 33-29.
Stone Memorial pushed their advantage to eight points (42-34) in the third quarter before the Buffaloes closed the gap to 46-43 to end the third.
In the fourth period, adversity hit SMHS as guard Annah Goss left the contest due to injury and senior point guard Mattie Buck fouled out.
Stone Memorial led by nine, 58-49, before the Clarkrange comeback cut the SMHS lead to a single point, 61-60.
The Lady Buffaloes had a chance, but missed a buzzer-beating jump shot to seal the SMHS win
Goss led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 17, followed by Mattie Buck with 14.
Tessa Miller posted seven points, seven rebounds and four assists.
SMHS improves to 6-1 overall with the victory.
Stone Memorial (61): Annah Goss 17, Mattie Buck 14, Skylar Dishman 12, Katie Adkisson 9, Tessa Miller 7, Keaton Freitag 2
Cumberland County Lady Jets
Along with Saturday’s Sonic Shootout action, the Cumberland County Lady Jets hosted Tullahoma on Thursday in a girls-only game.
The Lady Jets needed an extra frame to defeat the Lady Wildcats, as CCHS won in overtime 49-47.
“You could tell we hadn’t been on our normal schedule,” said CCHS head coach Tyler McWilliams. “I’m so proud of my team and their effort. It’s a step in the right direction. We tried to give it away, but we were more relentless tonight.”
Emery Baragona led CCHS against Tullahoma with 17, followed by Jalynn Baldwin with 16.
Cumberland County (49): Emery Baragona 17, Jalynn Baldwin 16, Abby Houston 11, Nerissa Scarbrough 3, Jorja Anderson 2
The Lady Jets followed Thursday’s win with a victory over Region 4AA foe, DeKalb County, on Saturday, 44-30.
Baragona again led CCHS, this time with 20 points.
Cumberland County (44): Emery Baragona 20, Jalynn Baldwin 14, Shelbi Smith 3, Grace Baldwin 2, Abby Houston 2, Jorja Anderson 2, Nerissa Scarbrough 1
