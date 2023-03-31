Devin Dothard, the outstanding senior soccer player at Stone Memorial High School, has had a great career with the Panthers. Over the past four years, he’s grown as a player and has done a lot to help Stone become one of the premier programs in the region.
But it hasn’t been easy. Dothard, who originally joined the Panthers on the pitch as a defender, has seen his job responsibilities change. For the black and gold, Dothard now plays up top as a striker, and he has been chosen to serve as team captain.
“I love the team part of soccer, being a part of something bigger than yourself,” said the son of Cassandra and Jason Dothard. “I like working together and being able to communicate ideas with the coach and players. it has just always been special to me.
“The team mentality has always been something I have had, especially for this group of guys. My parents have instilled that in me since I was young. They taught me to work together, work toward obtaining a goal. As a team, we want to accomplishment something big.”
And coach Dan Richard couldn’t be more pleased with what Dothard has done for the Panthers.
“Devin is a fantastic leader. All the guys respect him,” Richard said. “He’s a lot of fun, but he’s also very serious and disciplined. He brings that kind of attitude to the team, he brings us all the things you want out of a person and a leader. He gives everything for the team.
“His development has been tremendous. He’s gone from not even playing soccer to starting and serving as team captain. He continually grows and gets better. I needed help on defense, and he his such a go-getter, he was able to do it for us. When we had strength on defense, I moved him to the junior varsity team so he would get more time on the field. Now, he’s back on offense.”
Dothard’s love affair with soccer has been brewing for years. When he was 5, he played baseball, soccer, basketball and swam. When he got into middle school, baseball and soccer had the same seasons. That’s when he chose to follow soccer.
“We transferred here from Roane County my freshman year, and there were like 20 seniors on the team,” Dothard said. “The skill level here is so much higher that it was an adjustment period for me. I trained a lot to get prepared. I worked hard and earned a starting spot on the varsity for my sophomore year.
“Coach said he saw something in me after my sophomore year that he thought I should move from outside backer to strike. I had been on defense all my life, but I had to change my mindset to striker. That year I was behind Ethan Lynch [the school’s scoring leader]. He never came out of the game. This year, I am ready to go.”
Having to start from the bottom as a freshman, and to have to learn a whole new position, Dothard said it has humbled him. But he wants to keep building the team up because he feels like this squad can make a real run in the postseason, go further than last year’s team. That’s something he thinks he can do as captain.
And a big part of that could be Dothard’s game. Through his hard work and development, he said he has a better understanding of what is happening on the field, knowing where players should be, opportunities on goal, almost seeing the action on the pitch before it happens.
Dothard has his eyes on the sky as his post graduation future nears. He has been accepted to the Air Force Academy and has also applied to the Naval Academy.
“I have had several family members in the military. I had a great-great-grandfather that was a colonel, and my other great-great-grandfather flew in the Navy,” Dothard said. “I have always wanted to fly. My mother brought up the idea of the service academies, and I thought that was great. I want to serve my country, I just didn’t know what I needed to do.”
But for right now, Dothard is focusing his complete attention on his season. The Panthers are 0-4-2 and are about to get into the heart of their district schedule. Stone will visit DeKalb County on April 4 before hosting Upperman on April 6.
“There is no doubt in my mind,” Richard said, “that Devin is going to be successful at whatever he does.”
