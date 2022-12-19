A solid second half on both ends of the basketball court helped the Martin Elementary Lady Eagles beat Homestead Elementary 51-45 Thursday night in the Cumberland County Elementary School Basketball Championship in Crossville.
“This feels amazing,” said Martin coach Samantha Futrell.
“These girls have worked so hard all year and it has paid off. They did exactly what we asked them to do and more. I am so proud of them.”
Martin grabbed the lead early in the battle, only to watch Lauren Clark and Homestead come fighting back.
Clark helped spark the Lady Bulldogs’ charge and allowed them to pull within two at 22-20 as the teams left the floor at intermission.
“We hoped to try and control number 20, Lauren Clark,” said Futrell. “She is by far one of the best players in the county.”
Several defensive stops for Martin in the second half helped the Lady Eagles widen their lead. Sydney Wilhite and Kaedinse Wilson picked up big buckets to pace Martin to a 16-10 advantage in the quarter and a 38-30 lead heading into the final period.
Wilhite led Martin with 20 points on the night. Wilson tallied 11 and Olivia Futrell contributed nine. Abby Hazelton scored six, Carlie Killeen tallied four and Caylin Hale chipped in with three.
Lauren Clark scored 21 for Homestead. Ella Jane May tallied 13 and Lexi Clark contributed six. Emma Smith and Bryleigh Peterson scored two points each, and Caitlyn Smith scored one.
“Offensively, everybody plays a role for us,” coach Futrell said.
“We do a lot of spread offense, with everyone passing and cutting to the basket. Tonight, was a total team effort.”
The all-tournament team included Brown Elementary School, Marlee Jo Poindexter; Crab Orchard, Maddy Young; North, Brooklyn Lane; Pineview, Caydence Edwards; Stone, Graycee Woody; Pleasant Hill, Aslin Welch, Aivree Stewart; South, Mady Spriggs, Sadie Swafford; Martin, Sydney Wilhite, Kaedinse Wilson, Abby Hazleton; and Homestead, Lauren Clark and Ella May Jane.
