Tori Permenter, the head coach for the Stone Memorial Middle School volleyball team, isn’t trying to jinx herself, but her Lady Panthers have been playing pretty well so far this season.
Stone Memorial has stumbled only once this year and is currently 5-1 overall for the season.
“We currently lead the league and have played Whitwell twice. We have to play everyone else one more time,” Permenter said. “We dropped one game against Sequatchie County. They have some talent, and they played really well. I can’t take anything from them.
“I would have preferred not to have a loss, but I think we needed it. It made us realize we need to work hard to win games. Since then, I have been really excited to see what the girls have done and how hard they’ve worked. Hopefully, we can keep the momentum going.”
After hosting Bledsoe County March 30, Stone Memorial will visit Cumberland County April 3, Sequatchie County on April 4, and host Van Buren on April 10 for Eighth-Grade Night.
“I think our serving has been strong this year,” the coach said. “We have a good serving game, and our serve receive is always very important. If we serve well and we have a good serve receive game, we’re going to win the match.”
Defensively, Permenter said her team is right on the edge. She said the defense’s first pass is crucial as to whether the offense can get going.
“When our defense plays well, and we’re able to get our first pass to the setter, the rest is history,” Permenter said. “Our hitters are hitting at a tremendous rate right now. So it is up to our defense to carry us the rest of the season.”
The coach said she’s taking nothing for granted. She said improvement needs to be seen in every aspect of the game. She believes consistency on the court is the Lady Panthers’ biggest need.
There have been plenty of surprises this year,” Permenter said. “We have different leaders in the different statistical categories, and that’s a good thing. Brooke Wilson has been a surprise for us because she’s coming off an injury. It is exciting.”
The middle school junior varsity tournament is slated for April 22 at Cumberland County High School The varsity tournament is April 29 at Sequatchie County High School in Dunlap.
“For any chance at being successful, we have to have consistency,” Permenter said. “We can’t have one good set and then come back and have a bad set. We can’t have one good game, then have a bad one. We have to have consistency, and we have to get better with each day because our opponents are getting better.”
