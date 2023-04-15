Tori Permenter is hoping Tuesday’s victory over rival Cumberland County will give her Stone Memorial Middle School volleyball team a boost heading into the postseason later this month. Stone won the first set 25-15 and then closed out the match with a 25-21 win in set two.
“I thought we actually played better than I thought we would,” Permenter said. “We had a game Monday night, and I worry sometimes about not having practice before a game. However, the girls came out ready to play…
“We had the most hitting attempts than we’ve ever had, and that says a lot about our defense. I love how we ended the regular season. I am proud of how we played.”
The junior varsity tournament, for which Stone is seeded second, is April 22 at Stone Memorial High School. The varsity tournament will be April 29 at Sequatchie County High School. The Lady Panthers head into the tournament as the top seed.
“We were a little out of sorts for the match because one of our better players had a stomach bug, so the girls were having to play new positions,” said Cumberland County coach Rodney Howard. “We fought hard and we showed a lot of effort at times. We have a lot of things to clean up before the tournament. I am so thankful we will have two weeks of practice.”
Stone Memorial jumped out to an early lead, but watched as Cumberland County came right back to tie the set at 5-5. The game then went back and forth before the Lady Panthers had a late surge to pick up the 25-15 win.
“We went on a run late,” Permenter said. “I told the girls if we can keep our lead and build on it, we will be good. The girls took that to heart and they. didn’t want to give up the lead.”
The coach said she knew Cumberland County was too talented to not come out in the second ready to go. So she talked to her players and being consistent, and how there is a big difference between confidence and cocky.
“I wanted them to keep doing what we’re doing,” Permenter said. “we need to play our game and not worry about anyone else.”
Cumberland County [5-4] did come out firing on all cylinders and pushed Stone Memorial [8–2] to the limit before the Lady Panthers earned the narrow, four-point win.
“We got it to 18-16, and they came back to tie it at 20-20,” Permenter said. “I really liked how we maintained our composure to get the win.”
