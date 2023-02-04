In addition to developing the Stone Memorial High School volleyball program into one of the premier clubs in the region, Tori Permenter is ready to take on another challenge.
Her middle school program, the main feeder system for the SMHS team, lost its coach after last season. And instead of bringing on someone new, Permenter decided to take things into her own hands by taking over as head coach.
“This is my first year doing the middle school team, but I have been doing the high school team for five years,” Permenter said. “Todd Daugherty coached the middle school team the past two years and did a great job. But he has moved.
“Todd was on my staff so I knew what was going on in the middle school program because he was teaching my system. Todd transformed our program. Last year, our junior varsity won the championship and the varsity team was runner-up.”
Permenter will debut her new squad Feb. 11 in a Play Day event at Stone Memorial High School. Things will start at 9 a.m. The Lady Panthers’ first match of the regular season will be Feb. 16 when Bledsoe County visits. The first serve will be at 6 p.m.
“We’ve got a strong core of players coming back this year from our seventh-grade group,” Permenter said. “I think this is probably the best group of girls to come through this program in the last eight years. Last year was good, but I expect big things from this group.”
There are currently 22 players on the Stone Memorial roster and Permenter said she feels like they have a strong base knowledge in certain situations. The coach feels like the Lady Panthers will be able to run plays and not be diligently trying just to get the ball over the net.
“We’re teaching the basics, we do that every day,” Permenter said. “But because of the experience they have we can be a little more advanced this year. A big goal for us will be to actually run plays, run defenses and to be able to serve overhand.”
Stone Memorial’s eighth-grade unit includes Arden Left, Aubrey Durant, Briley Norrod, Brooke Wilson, Jaedyn Ashburn, Lauren Clark, Makenna Sherrill, Mia Jones, Mikayla Wright, Serena Baldwin and Zaylee Reagan.
The underclassmen include Addison Chandler, Alexis Cahill, Amelia Varney, Kinsley Lyon, Raylen Eaton, Vadyn Bosanko and Yasmine Torres in the seventh grade. The four sixth-graders on the roster are Alexis Young, Isabella Hartley, Lily DeBoy, and Tearianna Strickland.
Permenter said she’s been pleased with what she’s seen so far in the preseason. Some of the players that have caught her eye include Briley Norrod, Lauren Clarke, Mikayla Wright, Mia Jones and Serena Baldwin, just to name a few. The coach said she’s expecting a lot of players to contend for starting roles.
“We will have a really deep bench and I will not be afraid to call on the bench when I need to,” the coach said. “I have 11 eighth-graders, and I have probably seven or eight players on the bench that I feel comfortable with. For a coach, that gives you a lot of confidence.”
Permenter said her coaching philosophy is hard work pays off. She said her team will always be working to get better, fine tuning and tweaking whenever and wherever needed. She said she wants her middle school players to have fun playing volleyball, but to also prepare for a spot on the high school team.
The Lady Panthers enter the season with the goal of winning the conference championship. However, Permenter said success for this season could come in many different ways.
“If I can get their improvement up each year to play at the level of a high school program, than I have had a successful year,” Permenter said. “If the eighth-graders at the end of the year are ready to play high school, then I did my job. I want to win, but I also want them to have fun.”
*Spring sports coaches please contact me at swilson@crossville-chronicle.com to talk about your season.
