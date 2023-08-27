Stone Memorial jumped on top of Cumberland County in the first inning Monday night and never looked back as the Lady Panthers rolled to an easy 15-3 victory in middle school softball action.
SMMS bats battled with Cumberland County pitcher Scarlett Smithson in the opening stanza and was able to generate 11 runs.
The Lady Panthers scored one more run in the second to lead 12-0 heading into the third inning.
“I have coached most of these girls on both teams in little league, so this matchup may be a rivalry, but it is a fun thing,” said Stone Memorial coach Joe Holbrook.
“We started out with 11 runs in the first inning and we had several good hits. I thought we showed great patience at the plate, picking out good pitches, and finding balls we could drive.”
Stone threw standout pitcher Mc-
Kenzie Jackson in the first, second and fourth innings. Abby Sweeney pitched the third inning.
“We’re an inexperienced team so despite the score, in some areas we did a lot better than we have been. And there are some areas where we struggled,” said Cumberland County coach Harlan Walker.
“Stone’s pitcher, McKenzie Jackson is one of the elite athletes in the state. Her pitching ability and our inexperience - there wasn’t a lot we could do.”
The win pushed Stone to 2-1 on the year, while Cumberland County falls 2-4.
Jackson opened the game with a home run. She had five runs batted in. Jayce Johnson went 3-for-3 at the plate. for Stone.
Defensively, the Panthers were solid, including Jackson striking out all nine batters she faced.
Cumberland County scored three runs off Sweeney in the third inning.
“We scored three runs in the third,” Walker said. “We had one hit and we had some passed balls that got by the catcher. We had three total hits for the game.”
Both Holbrook and Walker talked about seeing some good progress from their teams on defense.
“We’re playing well defensively, but we had two errors in the game. Neither one hurt us, though,” Holbrook said. “We’re playing better. We made some good plays. Our outfield looked good, a lot better than the game with Spring City [a 3-0 loss].
“That being said, our outfield has to play better moving forward. We were hurt in the Spring City game by mistakes in the outfield. Most of them were mental mistakes. My goal is to work on situations in the field, helping them learn what to do with the ball.”
Stone and Cumberland County will play again on Aug. 25 at CCHS.
“When I speak of some of the things we did well, I think we made some good decisions in the field,” Walker said. “In many ways we were good and as smart as we’ve ever been this season.”
Emily Shelton came in relief of Smithson in the circle for Cumberland County.
