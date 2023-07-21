There was an audible excitement from members of the Stone Memorial Middle School football team as they walked from the field house to the practice field Monday afternoon.
There was a little bit of nervous energy, and quite a bit of tallk among themselves. After a long, two-week dead period, they were finally able to hit the field. It is finally football time.
But the players aren’t the only ones getting pumped up about getting the chance to throw the football around. Stone Memorial coach Andrew Hargis said he can’t wait for the season opener.
“I am really getting excited about the football season coming up soon,” said Hargis, in his first season with SMMS. “I am happy the dead period is over, and I am definitely ready to get back to work and get my kids ready. We need to get them in condition.”
Hargis said he feels comfortable taking over the Panthers, working on everything from changing the culture to offensive and defensive X’s and O’s.
He comes to SMMS after several years coaching in the Junior Panther leagues. Hargis added he’s coached most of the players on his team during youth league games.
“I guess my philosophy of coaching, what type of team we’re going to have, is we’re going to wear you out. Offensively, we’re going to come right at you,” the coach said. “Your defense is going to have to work because we’re going to mix it up. We’re going to run the ball, but we will throw it some, too.”
Hargis said his team would probably be considered a young squad by most people. However, he said he actually has several players on the roster with past game experience.
“I think we have some great leadership,” the coach said. “We’ve really got a good team, and they’re all working really hard.”
Hargis said early preseason training will mainly focuse on conditioning, one of the foundations to his program. He said he and his staff are also teaching the players about a confident work ethic.
“We want to work hard, but we want to be confident in everything we do,” Hargis said. “We want to be respectful of everyone, but we also want respect from others.”
Hargis said this year’s schedule will be difficult; however, he knows the Panthers will be competitive. Some of the teams he said could contend for the top spot could be Livingston, Smith County, Macon County and Cumberland County, which is being coached by Hargis’ best friend — Ricky Dillon.
“We’re going to take it one week at a time,” he said. “We’re going to focus every week on the game at hand.”
Hargis said there are still spots available on the team roster, but interested players should contact him immediately. He can be reached at 931-335-0502.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.