Tori Permenter can’t wait for Saturday, Feb. 11 to get here. No, she’s not planning for her birthday and it’s not a big day at work. But it is important.
The Stone Memorial Middle School volleyball coach is looking forward to that day because she will get her first opportunity to see the Lady Panthers in action. SMMS will play host to a six-team Middle School Play Day, and Permenter will get a chance to see her team play someone other than themselves.
“I think the word I would use about the play day is excited,” said Permenter, who also coaches the high school team. “The girls worked really hard during practice, so I am excited to see how they translate that work into their game play.
“We’ve got a strong core of players coming back this year from our seventh-grade group. I think this is probably the best group of girls to come through this program in the last eight years. Last year was good, but I expect big things from group.”
The round-robin volleyball competition is set to begin at 9 a.m. at Stone Memorial High School. The teams signed up to participate, besides Stone, include Whitwell, Cumberland County, Van Buren, Sequatchie County and Bledsoe County. SMMS will face CCMS at 9 a.m., and new matches will start every hour.
“All I want to see come out of the play day is for us to finish better than where we started that day,” Permenter said. “I just want the girls to improve every time they step out on the court.”
There are currently 22 players on the Stone Memorial roster and Permenter said she feels like they have a strong base knowledge in certain situations. The coach feels like the Lady Panthers will be able to run plays and not be diligently trying just to get the ball over the net.
“This will be a great day to see how the season will be,” the coach said. “We will be going through a lot of rotations, and everyone will get a chance to show their skills on the court.”
And though she preaches players have to earn their spots in the starting rotation, Permenter said Saturday is the time for players to step up.
“Anyone can have a bad night in volleyball, and anyone can be put into the game at any point,” Permenter said. “This will be a good day for players to secure their spots for the next match, but that’s as far into the future that I will look.”
These play day matches don’t count on the Stone Memorial record, but they’re important nonetheless.
“I would like to see us get better Saturday and I would like the girls to get some confidence about themselves,” Permenter said. “If we can do that, then it is going to be a successful day. The other teams are well-coached, so I am looking forward to seeing how we compete against them.”
