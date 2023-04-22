A late-inning single by Griffin Templeton helped the Stone Memorial Middle School Panthers slip by Cumberland County earlier this week to take a 3-2 baseball decision in the battle of the crosstown rivals.
“We have been in tight games all year, but these guys continue to grind,” said Stone Memorial coach Brian Templeton. “We’ve grown a lot as a team; however, we weren’t as sharp as I would have liked.”
The victory pushes Stone Memorial to 8-4 for the year, while Cumberland County falls to 3-6 for the season.
“We certainly had our chances,” said Cumberland County coach John Barnes. “I thought we played well, but we made some mistakes late in the game and that cost us.”
Cumberland County got on the board early with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Kellen Burnett scored on an errant throw by Stone. Both teams were scoreless in the second, but Stone came back to tie the game with a solo run in the top of the third inning. Griffin Templeton singled, stole second and came home on a single by Tanner Bowman.
The Jets took the lead in the bottom of the fourth when Isaiah Shelton singled, took second on a steal and moved to third base on a sacrifice fly. He later scored on a fielder’s choice to make it 2-1.
In the top of the fifth frame, Stone Memorial pushed across two runs to take a 3-2 advantage. Shaeffer Sitton singled and later came around to score on a single by Griffin Templeton.
Bowman followed with another single to move Griffin Templeton to third base. He scored on an ensuing throwing error.
“We had other baserunners, and we could have scored more runs,” coach Templeton said.
“We got a lot of production from the bottom of the order tonight, the six, seven, eight and nine hitters. That was very important to us.”
“Our offense is young, so we’ve had to work to develop that,” Barnes said. “Defensively, we had some walks and errors that ended up scoring. That’s just the way it goes.”
Eli Glup got the win for Stone. He went the distance on the mound, giving up two runs on three hits. He struck out seven and walked only three.
Shelton was also very strong for Cumberland County. He went five innings, allowing three runs, none earned, on six hits. He struck out eight and walked two.
“This team has grown a lot,” said Barnes. “We’re making the right decisions with the baseball and that’s a good thing to see. We’re also making the right decisions on defense. At the plate, they’re putting the ball in play.”
“I am really very pleased,” coach Templeton said. “But we’ve got more baseball to play.”
These same two teams play each other April 21 at Stone Memorial. The first pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
