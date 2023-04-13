Brian Templeton, head coach of the Stone Memorial baseball team, is as competitive as any coach in any sport. He and his assistant Stuart Sitton like to win.
So, even though his team has jumped out to a 5-2 record on the varsity level and a 5-1 junior varsity ledger, the veteran coach is very pleased with what the black and gold is doing so early in the season.
“We knew we had the guys that could play some ball, we were just trying
to find the best fit for everybody,” Templeton said. “We experimented a lot and we tried to put kids in positions where we could see what worked.”
The coach said he thinks a preseason tournament in White County, even though the Panthers lost all three games, was a springboard into the season. He said he learned a lot about his team and the players learned about playing together.
“The eighth grade group is a bunch of great leaders and that has been big for us,” Templeton said. “There is a lot of competition on this team. I think there was a tendency early to play not to lose, but the guys have turned the corner about being aggressive and playing hard.”
He said he believes, with his current roster, he’s been able to find the right parts and pieces. Templeton said the Panthers have experience, youth and big-time players.
“Offensively, we’ve been very aggressive on the base paths,” Templeton said. “Coach [Trent] Stokes came and worked with us in the preseason and from then, it was about the players buying in and trusting the process. We’ve had some good hitting, and some games we’ve hit the ball right at the other team. I have been very happy with the kids’ approach at the plate.”
Defensively, the Panthers have been stingy. They have not allowed more than four runs in a game this season.
Stone Memorial has a solid core group of pitchers. Templeton said he and Sitton can call on a number of hurlers to take the mound, including seventh-graders Griffin Templeton, Eli Glup and Shaeffer Sitton. They could be joined by eighth-graders Kyle Hinch and Parker Bisbee.
The infield will likely always include Glup at catcher and Hinch at first. Bisbee, when he isn’t pitching, is solid at second base while Griffin Templeton and Shaeffer Sitton seeing action at shortstop, and Tanner Bowman is a mainstay at third base.
Braxton Howard handles things in left field for Stone, while Mason Lefebvre will take care of center field. Landon Woody, Peyton Roberts and Sawyer Hale could all see action in right.
“Kade VonAchen is also a solid baseball player,” coach Templeton said. “Sawyer Hawes is a good prospect, and Landon Woody is getting some good time at catch. Lane Wyatt and Bradley Wilson are versatile and can play anywhere. I think we’ve got a good core group.”
Stone Memorial doesn’t belong to an association, so the baseball team is not playing for a berth in the postseason.
“Seeing growth within the game and individually from the players is what I would cal success,” Templeton said. “Our goal always is and always will be to challenge them so they can establish for themselves who they are at the middle school, and take that to the high school. I also want them to play with purpose, show up at the ballpark every day with a purpose.”
