Former Cumberland County Lady Jet Shelbi Smith, seated center, recently signed to continue her basketball career into college at Roane State Community College in Harriman. Smith is pictured with her Lady Jet teammates from the 2020-’21 season during her signing ceremony held in the CCHS library.
Smith to play basketball at Roane State
Michael Lindsay
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
