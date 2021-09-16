Michael Smith of Crossville drove the Spin City Studio Longhorn to his second Late Model win of the season on Saturday night at Mountain View Raceway. Smith swept the program by setting Fast Time during Qualifying with a lap around the ¼-mile high-banked clay oval in 10.956 seconds and then led all 25 laps of the Feature Race.
Brad Berry of Attalla, AL in the Busy Days Oil Service Capital Race Car finished second and third-place went to the defending Late Model Champion Barry Goodman of Spring City, TN in the Charlie’s Used Auto Parts CVR. Brandon Brown of Cullman, AL was fourth in the American Fab., Inc. Swartz and Aaron Watson of Dayton rounded out the top five in the Watson Construction Capital Race Car.
Smith took the lead at the start of the Main Event followed by Goodman, Berry, Jeff Jackson of Ooltewah, TN in the Jackson Racing Special and Glenn Vanover of Harriman driving the Vanover Concrete Finishing Longhorn. Vanover passed Jackson for the fourth spot on lap two.
The field was slowed by caution on lap four when Christopher Peak of Evensville stalled the BS Welding Mastersbilt in turn two. Smith led Goodman, Berry, Vanover, and Watson down for the restart. Richie Standridge of Cleveland stalled in turn four on lap eight to bring out the second caution flag. The top five for the restart was Smith, Goodman, Berry, Vanover, and Brown.
Vanover fell out of the fourth spot on lap nine when he stalled in turn four to light up the yellow caution bulb for the third time. When the field went back to green flag action, Berry put the pressure on Goodman for the second spot, as Smith pulled away in the lead. Berry got an inside run on Goodman going down the backstretch on lap ten and took the second spot in turn three.
Smith lost his big lead on lap 19 when Jeremy Thurman of Rockwood stalled the Addison’s Complete Auto Repair GRT in turn one to bring out caution flag number four. Berry kept Smith in his sights after the restart before the field was slowed for the final time on lap 21 when Peak stalled in turn four.
The four lap dash to the finish saw Smith leading Berry, Goodman, Brown and Watson down for the green flag. Smith was up to Berry’s challenge, and pulled away to take a two second margin of victory under the checkered flag.
There was a total of 104 drivers from five different states in nine different Divisions that filled the Mountain View Raceway pit area. Before the feature events, Mountain View Raceway paid tribute to those that lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
There was a Patriotic Parade by the Mountain View Raceway Cruisin’ Kids Club, and 13 Race Cars did a Parade Lap during the National Anthem carrying a photo of each Service Member that recently died in Afghanistan.
Point leader Joe Bray of New Tazewell was the winner in the 20-lap Sportsman Feature Race driving the Bray Roofing Rocket. Jeffrey Davenport of Winchester drove the Davenport Racing Special to victory in the 20-lap Beginner Sportsman Main Event. Jimmy Dalton of Powell, TN was the winner of the 20-lap Open-Wheel Modified Feature Race in the Willett Powder Coating Lightning.
Jim Gilbert of Rossville, GA drove the Rat Rod Chevelle to the win in the five-lap Dash for the B-Hobby Division and Spencer Walton of Crossville was the winner in the 20-lap Thunder Main Event in the Kennedy Siding Monte Carlo. The two 15-lap Front-Wheel-Drive Feature Races were won by Nathan Adams of Crossville in the Adams Racing Special and James Troupe of Decatur, TN in the J&S Towing Honda.
Jody Sparks of Brooklet, GA won the 15-lap Sharp’s Mini Late Model Main Event in the Bluffton Plumbing Company Special and the Junior Front-Wheel-Drive ten-lap Feature Race for kids 15 years of age and younger was won by Ethan Johnson of Crossville in the Johnson Racing Special.
Mountain View Raceway will take a week off next Saturday night, but will return to action on Saturday night, September 25 with a Regular Weekly Points Race for the Late Model, Sportsman, Beginner Sportsman, Open-Wheel Modified, B-Hobby, Thunder and Front-Wheel-Drive Divisions.
On Saturday, September 25, the Pit Gate opens at 3 p.m. and the Grandstand/Tier Parking Gates open at 4 p.m. Pre-Race Registration and Technical Inspection will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Drivers Registering after 6 p.m. will start at the rear of a Heat Race or get one lap of Qualifying. The Drivers Meeting is set for 6:15 p.m.
Pit Passes are $25 for Adults, $15 for Children 6-11, and Children 5 and under are admitted Free. The General Admission and Tier Parking ticket prices are $10 for race fans 12 and older, Children 6-11 are $5. and Children 5 and under are admitted Free. All Children must be accompanied by an Adult.
Mountain View Race is located at 20626 Rhea County Highway (U.S. Highway 27), Spring City, TN 37381. For more information, call 423-405-8490 or visit the track website at www.mountainviewraceway.com. You can also like the Mountain View Raceway Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mountainviewraceway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.