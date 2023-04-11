Cumberland County got some big performances last week at the York Track Invitational in Jamestown. Dylan Smith finished first in the boys’ 3200 meters, while Bethany Ostrander placed third in the girls’ 1600.
Smith had a winning time of 11 minutes, 42 seconds. Ostrander finished just off the lead with a time of 6:50.
“The York meet was about getting experience,” said Cumberland County track coach Stuart Bowen. “We have so many new athletes that it is important for them to get race experience. So, we ran them really hard at York. We ran everyone in more events than normal and really used it as a training and learning experience.
“Nevertheless, we had really strong performances across the board. In the field events, we had strong efforts in the long jump and triple jump. We are moving Nolen Carter toward the decathlon, so it is important to get him some more experience in the triple and long jump. He had personal records this meet in both events.”
Bowen also highlighted the performances of Marleigh Gargac and Jazmine Tibbs. He said Jade Tuley has been doing well in the discus and the shot, while Poppy Morrison, Cash’e Harris and Calla Betsinger are showing a lot of consistency. The coach also thought Dominick Alfaro and James Gilstrap are showing big improvement in the throws.
“On the track, we ran really well in the boys and girls 4x800 relays,” Bowen said. “Those need to be good events for us, and we are ahead of schedule in both. We weren’t really pushed in either race, so the times weren’t the best. In the 3200, Dylan Smith and Eden Kean ran the event for the first time and finished one and two. Zachariah Ostrander was his usual self in the 1600, and cruised through for an easy win.”
He also highlighted Chelsea Authier’s effort in the 100 hurdles and the 4x100 relay team of Jazmine Tibbs, Isabella Cobb, Grace Baldwin and Peyton Dunlap ran well. Bowen believes that since some of the team are now returning from injury, the group has the chance to move up the rankings and qualify for the state meet.
“Overall, we were very happy with the way we competed,” Bowen said. “We asked a lot of the kids, and they responded well. We have a little time to recover and get healthy before the Cookeville invitational, which is a meet where we are looking to run kids in their target races. April is the time where we have to start focusing on our times more than gaining experience. So, we’re looking forward to launching that part of the season.
Other girls’ results include:
100 meters: Isabella Cobb, fourth, 14.44; Jazmine Tibbs, sixth, 14.54; Peyton Dunlap, seventh, 14.54; Layla Selby, 19, 16.14; Trinity Grace, 20, 16.64; Lindsey Gonzalez, 22, 17.94; Alyssa Carr, 23, 18.84; 200 meters: Grace Baldwin, fourth, 30.04; Isabella Cobb, sixth, 30.14; Layla Selby, 21, 33.34; Alyssa Carr, 28, 40.04; Lindsey Gonzalez, 30, 40:54; 400 meters: Linsey Colton, second, 1:07.8; Grace Baldwin, fourth, 1:10.44; Alexis Carroll, ninth, 1:15.5; Bethany Ostrander, 10, 1:17.14; Eliana Filler, 14, 1:26.2.
1600 meters: Bethany Ostrander, third, 6:50; 3200 meters: Rebekah Ostrander, first, 14:40; 100 meter hurdles: Chelsea Authier, second, 19.84; 300 meter hurdles: Chelsea Authier, third, 59.4; 4x100 meter relay: first, 54.24; 4x400 meter relay: second, 4:47; 4x800 meter relay: first, 11:40; Long jump: Jazmine Tibbs, sixth, 14-6; Trinity Grace, 16, 11-8.75; Triple jump: Marleigh Gargac, fourth, 27-9; Discus: Jade Tuley, third, 83-10; Poppy Morrison, seventh, 68-6; Calla Betsinger, eighth, 62-2; Cash’e Harris, 15 48-9; Shot put: Jade Tuley, third, 30-9; Cash’e Harris, eighth, 25-4; Poppy Morrison, 10; Calla Betsinger, 14, 19-0.
Other boys’ results include:
100 meters: Marcus Pedde, 20, 13.34; Michael Lewis, 22, 13.64; Connor Brabyn, 26, 15.94; 200 meters: Marcus Pedde, 11, 26.94; Michael Lewis, 14, 29.54; 400 meters: Zachariah Ostrander, third, 59.64; Cayden McElhaney, fifth, 59.84; Andon Kessler, ninth, 1:01.3; Isaiah McMillan, 10, 1:91.34; Anthony Carey, 11, 1;02.14; 800 meters: Anthony Carey, sixth, 2:33; 1600 meters: Zachariah Ostrander, first, 5:02; Dylan Smith, third, 5:14; Eden Kean, fourth, 5:20; Aaron Brabyn, ninth, 6:03; 3200 meters: Dylan Smith, first, 11:42; Eden Kean, second, 12:04; Aaron Brabyn, seventh, 14:00.
100-meter hurdles: Thomas Kerley, sixth, 23.24; 300-meter hurdles: Isaiah McMillan, sixth, 55.34; 4x100 meter relay: fourth, 50.04; 4x400 meter relay: third, 4:13; 4x800 meter relay: first, 9:06; High jump: Nolen Carter, 5-4; Long jump: Nolen Carter, seventh, 18-6.75; Marcus Pedde, 14, 15-4.5; Triple jump: Nolen Carter, third, 36-4.2; Discus: Domick Alfaro, 11, 92-2; James Gilstrap, 15, 83-0; Isaac Scarbrough, 22, 65-5; Braden Templeton, 24, 58-5; Kasey Phillips, 26, 51-11; Shot put: Dominick Alfaro, second, 39-2; James Gilstrap, 13, 34-0; Isaac Scarbrough, 15, 32-4; Kasey Phillips, 24, 25-7.5.
