Caitlyn Smith and Brody Harshaw, top runners with Homestead Elementary School, dominated their divisions Monday when they came away with victories in the Cumberland County Jr. Cross Country Meet at Stone Memorial High School.
Smith took home the top prize in the girls varsity division when she posted a time of 13 minutes, 45 seconds. She finished almost 30 seconds ahead of Homestead teammate Taylor Amos, who finished in 14:10. Emma Smith was third, Lexi Clark was fourth and Melodie Borngrebe was fifth overall. All three Homestead runners finished with good times, putting Smith at 14:12, Clark at 14:16, and Borngrebe at 14:31.
Harshaw blistered the course by finishing with a top time of 11:33, 27 seconds ahead of the next runner. Jullian Howard of North ran 12:00, while Mason Lefebvre of Stone finished third at 12:04. Riley Cox got fourth after the Pleasant Hill runner finished the race in 12:09. Jaydan Thompson of Martin rounded out the top 5 with a time of 12:33.
Girls junior varsity: Shayla Green, Crab Orchard, 6:44; Caylee Clements, Stone, 6:51; Breely Evans, Homestead, 6:55; Kori Newcome, Homestead, 7:01; Ellie Whitson, New Colossus, 7:05; LeiElla Draper, North, 7:06; Aisley Kelley, North, 7:15; Alaigha Johnson, Pleasant Hill, 7:21; Kendall Woods, Brown, 7:22; Annabelle Bisbee, New Colossus, 7:23; Aubrey Jackson, Stone, 7:24; Leighton Whitting, Homestead, 7:25; Kiera Peterson, Homestead, 7:26; Kaneeka McConnell, Stone, 7:28; Olivia Sellers, Homestead, 7:28; Ellie McCoy, North, 7:29; Brylee Bilbrey, South, 7:33; Breanna Sias, Homeschool, 7:35; Karsen Beaty, Stone, 7:37; Amelia Berry, Pine View, 7:50; Kambry Davenport, Pleasant Hill, 7:51; Riley Lewis, South, 7:53; Cadence Thompson, Pine View, 7:56; Britlee Whitson, Stone, 7:57; Evalee Hurt, Stone, 7:57; Rylie Harris, Pleasant Hill, 7:57; Faith Miller, Homestead, 7:57; Brianna Harshaw, Homestead, 8:02; Emory Schubert, Christian Academy, 8:04; Bailey Lewis, Martin, 8:07.
Norah Furhman, North, 8:09; Addley Brown, Martin, 8:11; Kiera Hassler, Martin, 8:17; Rylee Belle Gibson, Brown, 8:17; Mattie Rose McShan, Homestead, 8:23; Annie Johnson, Homestead, 8:26; Addy Buck, Pleasant Hill, 8:27; Evelyn York, Homeschool, 8:35; Logan Dale, Crab Orchard, 8:36; Madison Beaty, Stone, 8:37; Brylee Seney, Pleasant Hill, 8:38; Audrey Richards, Homestead, 8:38; Alexa Becker, Pleasant Hill, 8:43; Emmy Jo Johnson, Stone, 8:43; Maven Wagner, Homestead, 8:47; Amiyah Gardner, Pleasant Hill, 8:49; Jorja Goss, Stone, 8:58; Emma McCoy, North, 8:59; Anslee May, Homestead, 9:03; Kynlee West, Martin, 9:06; Reagan Wagner, Homestead, 9:06; Madlynn Norris, South, 9:10; Clara Savage, South, 9:10; Heidi Meyer, Homestead, 9:10; Zoe Wicker, South, 9:11; Kinsley Wilson, South, 9:14; Lilyanna Moore, Pleasant Hill, 9:16; Annalee Sojka, New Colossus, 9:19; Caroline Coffey, Pleasant Hill, 9:20; Kennedy Bell, Homestead, 9:21.
Eloise Stephens, Brown, 9:24; Shalacy Linger, Southi, 9:25; Gracie Stover, North, 9:29; Kinsley Burnett, Homestead, 9:39; Haylee Temple, Brown, 9:45; Eleanor Barton, New Colossus, 9:47; Sophia McConnell, Stone, 9:47; Abbey Morris, Stone, 9:48; Hailey Smallwood, Brown, 9:49; Trinity Treadway, Pine View, 9:49; Aaliyah McConnell, Stone, 9:54; Peyton Rucker, South, 9:57; Jaidynn Crandell, Stone, 9:59; Hayliana Anders, Martin, 10:04; Emilyn Gibson, North, 10:08; Kylee Tindle, Martin, 10:10; Malaya Hofmeister, North, 10:10; Adessah Berry, Pine View, 10:11; Hailey Clark, Brown, 10:11; Willow Chiellot, Pleasant Hill, 10:21; Miah Miller, Pleasant Hill, 10:22; Bryleigh Edmons, Homeschool, 10:23; Sadie Pimentel, South, 10:27; Leisel Atkinson, South, 10:28; Skye Dykes, Homestead, 10:29; Prietta Wallace, Pleasant Hill, 10:31; Emmalyn Smith, Homestead, 10:33; Morgan Haskell, New Colossus, 10:33; Sophia Ports, North, 10:34; Ruby Aytes, North, 10:35; Caitlynn James, Homestead, 10:36; Mackenzie Davis, Crab Orchard, 10:40; Brylee Fields, Brown, 11:05; Atalee Godsey, Pine View, 11:11; Mya Beaty, North, 11:17; Katlyn Pelfrey, Pine View, 11:19; Kinsley Rutherford, Christian Academy, 11:20; Cora Mooneyham, Christian Academy, 11:24; Lydia Cox, Christian Academy, 11:24; Maria Carney, Brown, 11:27.
Ava Grace Adams, Pleasant Hill, 11:28; Hayley Kilgore, Pleasant Hill, 11:29; Jemma Sherrill, Pine View, 11:30; Kennedie Mathias, North, 11:30; Angelina Gianino, Stone, 11:32; Madalyn Hayes, Martin, 11:38; Maddie Banegas, New Colossus, 11:43; Emma Lunsford, South, 11:45; Charity Smith, Pine View, 11:45; Delaney Loyd, Homeschool, 11:47; Molly Henry, Homeschool, 11:48; Emery Richards, Homestead, 11:50; Lakelyn Deck, Pleasant Hill, 11:51; Amelia Edmonds, Homestead, 11:57; Ella Burnett, Homestead, 11:59; Radhika Patel, Stone, 12:05; Paisley Hughes, Stone, 12:06; Natalie Brown, Homestead, 12:32; Piper Rutherford, Christian Academy, 12:37; Madilyn Carney, Brown, 12:38; Mikaela England, North, 12:53; Molly Johnson, Homeschool, 12:55; McKinley Wilson, Homeschool, 13:01; Maggie Crowley, Homestead, 13:01; Krishna Patel, Stone, 13:13; Allyssa Thompson, Stone, 13:13; Rylee Brown, Homestead, 13:16; Rylee Mathias, North, 13:19; Gwendolyn Hope Brumit, Brown, 13:57; Scarlett Lewis, North, 14:27.
Junior varsity boys: Austin Peebles, South, 5:49; Liam Kelley, North, 5:56; Sean Kelley, North, 6;05; Eli Hennessee, North, 6:15; Paxton Carroll, North, 6:19; Beau Davenport, North, 6:23; James McShan, Homestead, 6:28; Gaven Lutrell, Homestead, 6:30; Edward Keeler, Homestead, 6:46; Tylo Barrier, Pleasant Hill, 6:47; Braxton Rosado, Homeschool, 6:48; Izyk Davidson, Crab Orchard, 6:49; Ben Kuffel, Homestead, 6;49; Sawyer Rollins, South, 6:49; Carter McCloud, Pine View, 6 :50; Carson Rogers, Martin, 6 :51; Wyatt Crowley, Homestead, 6:53; Reed Pugh, Crab Orchard, 6:56; Judah Hayes, Stone, 6:57; Kolton Elmore, Pleasant Hill 6 :59; Keith Stults, Martin, 7:04; Jameson Pugh, Brown, 7:06; Jackson Gibbons, Stone, 7:08; Noah Melton, Homeschool, 7:09; Parker McCloud, Pine View, 7:13; Easton Carroll, North, 7:14; Benjemin Rector, Crab Orchard, 7:15; Jaxon Burt, Stone, 7:17; Sean Christopher, Christian Academy, 7:19; Sawyer Kuffel, Homestead, 7:21; Jaethyn Sherrill, Pine View, 7:21.
Kyler Rollins, Homestead, 7:24; Brady Morales, Pleasant Hill, 7:26; Cory Etter, Crab Orchard, 7:26; Andrew Norris, Martin, 7:28; John Jackson, Stone, 7:29; Peter McClung, Homeschool, 7:29; Omar Stephens, Homestead, 7:30; Jackson Duncan, Homestead, 7:32; Jake Shoemaker, Martin, 7:32; Remmington Cooper, Crab Orchard, 7:33; Richie Morse, North, 7:36; Carson Pharris, South, 7:43; Huk Dickerson, Homestead, 7:43; Brayden McConnell, Stone, 7:44; Isaiah Kolenda, Homeschool, 7:51; Jace Holt, Crab Orchard, 7:52; Brooks Barton, New Colossus, 7:53; Brody Shillings, Homestead, 7:53; Antonio Medina, Stone, 7:59; Chris Scoville, Homestead, 7:59; Dylan Hinch, Pleasant Hill, 8:01; Hudson Burgess, Homeschool, 8:01; Branson Blaylock, Unattached, 8:05; Alexander Cannon, South, 8:07; Corbin Rucker, South, 8:07; Oakley Carter, Brown, 8:08; Angelo Perez, Pleasant Hill, 8:08; Andrew Dalton, Pleasant Hill, 8:08; Adrian Telles, Martin, 8:09.
Liam Crowley, Homestead, 8:10; Samuel Jackson, Stone, 8:10; Obie Franklin, Stone, 8:20; Brady Wightman, Brown, 8:20; Elet Shaver, Homestead, 8:25; Caden Harshaw, Homestead, 8:29; Miguel Medina, Stone, 8:30; Wesley Wright, Homestead, 8;31; Adonnias Berry, Pine View, 8:35; Samuel Wright, Homestead, 8;35; Heath Dykes, Homestead, 8:36; Ethan Lunsford, South, 8:36; Landon Brown, Martin, 8:39; Preston Brown, Martin, 8:40; Samuel Bradberry, Homestead, 8;43; Justin Burgess, Homeschool, 8:43; Abram Schubert, Christian Academy, 8:45; Ethan Hyde, Brown, 8;45; Reed Scarberry, Crab Orchard, 8:46; Blake Newberry, Pleasant Hill, 8:49; Mason Henderson, Pleasant Hill, 8:50; Tanner Hayes, North, 8:52; Tyler Clouse, South, 8:53; Caleb Thompson, Homestead, 8:54; Jonas Wace, North, 8:55; Jacob Perez, Pleasant Hill, 8:55; Carter Varney, Stone, 8:57; Landon Johnson, Pleasant Hill, 8:58; Sebastian Hannah, North, 8:59; Daniel Williams, Martin, 9:02; Clark Morse, North, 9:02; Knox Atkinson, South, 9:04; Sam Farris, North, 9:10; Austin Howard, Crab Orchard, 9:11; Matthew Reed, Christian Academy, 9:11; Pilot Russell, North, 9:12; Brantley Johnson, Stone, 9;13; Rylan Kelly, Pleasant Hill, 9:17; Henry Martin, Homestead, 9:18; Carson Tiegs, North, 9:24.
Aziah Berry, Pine View, 9:37; Aiden Guittar, South, 9:39; Rush Murray, North, 9:43; Jace Scoville, Homestead, 9:45; Steave Matthew Phan, Brown, 9:46; Chance Turner, Martin, 9:47; Hayes Hassler, Homeschool, 9:48; Ethan Patterson, Christian Academy, 9:50; Skyler Campbell, North, 9;52; Baylor Sapp, Stone, 9:53; Cameron Crawford, Homestead, 9:53; Gunner Tollett, Crab Orchard, 9:56; Colton Tatro, Homestead, 9:57; Graham Edmonds, Homestead, 9:59; Hayden Dannel, Crab Orchard, 9:59; Mason Gay, Stone, 10:00; Liam Smith, Homeschool, 10:04; Tyler Tornu, Christian Academy, 10:10; Ethan Smith, South, 10:12; Steve Lewis, North, 10:12; Elii Matthews, Martin, 10:15; Beau Edmons, Homeschool, 10:19; Easton Melton, Homestead, 10:19; Jason Campbell, Stone, 10:20; Jordan Hyde, Brown, 10:23; Huckleberry Gabbt, North, 10:24; Hudson Schillings, Homestead, 10:29; Daniel Norris, Brown, 10:29; Nash Wilhite, Brown, 10:31; Zaedyn Spurrier, South, 10:31.
Blake Strosahl, Martin, 10:55; Isaac Richard, Martin, 10:57; Asher Davis, Martin, 10:58; Andrew Richard, Martin, 10:58; Jaysen Rogers, Stone, 11:02; Emanuel Fuentes, Stone, 11:04; Declan Kearney, Martin, 11:30; Jackson Hayes, Homestead, 11:34; Parker Weis, South, 11:44; Charlie Rollins, Homestead, 11:48; Raylan Baker, Stone, 11:50; Evan Christopher, Christian Academy, 12:09; James Johnson, Homeschool, 12:10; Chase Patterson, Christian Academy, 12:13; Dakota Emerson, Brown, 12:16; Sawyer Strader, Pine View, 12:19; Lane Wallace, Pine View, 12:42; Bryce Strosahl, Martin, 12:45; Christian Parham, Martin, 12:53; Koda Melton, Brown, 12:57; Jaxson Barnes, Homestead, 12:58; Wyll Myers Davis, Martin, 13:05; Jayden Lewis, Martin, 13:11; Matthew Walker, North, 13:25; Brandon Strosahl, Martin, 13:29; Gage Tollett, Crab Orchard, 13:29; Gannon Sims, Pleasant Hill, 13:42; Zylen Lockett, Brown, 13:42; Liam Dalton, North, 13:51; Lewis Sawyer, North, 13:58; Carlos Cruz, Stone, 14:13; Michael Bohannon, Stone, 14:19; Tony Smith, Pine View, 15:09; Haskell Barnett, Martin, 18:06; Miles White, Crab Orchard, 18:40.
Varsity girls: Caitlyn Smith, Homestead, 13:45; Taylor Amos, Homestead, 14:10; Emma Smith, Homestead, 14:12; Lexi Clark, Homestead, 14:16; Melodie Borngrebe, Homestead, 14:31; Lydia Dale, Crab Orchard, 14:43; Finnley Shaver, Homestead, 14:47; Lacy Reed, Brown, 15:02; Sophia Barton, New Colossus, 15:03; Brooklyn Kolenda, Homeschool, 15:07; Evelyn Siefker, Homeschool, 15:20; Katelin Perry, Christian Academy, 15:54; Kaydence Seney, Pleasant Hill, 15:59; Rachel Ostrander, Christian Academy, 16:13; Hannah Parrent, Homeschool, 16:22; Ella Jane May, Homestead, 16:26; Riley Davis, Pleasant Hill, 16:27; Cynthia Rupp, Brown, 16:46; Laila Hall, Stone, 16:47; Kiely Smallwood, Brown, 16:48; Leah Patton, South, 16:50; Rachel Dodson, Crab Orchard, 16:52; Adi Pugh, Crab Orchard, 16:54; Allyson Jones, Pleasant Hill, 16:57; Hadassah Wade, New Colossus, 17:08; Natalie Dowlen, Pleasant Hill, 17:09; Shyanne Smallwood, Brown, 17:14; Millie Varney, Homestead, 17:16; Callie Hazelton, Martin, 17:17; Adaleigh Evans, Homestead, 17:22.
Lexi McDonald, Homestead, 17:47; Haylee Vaughn, Martin, 17:56; Addison Hill, Pleasant Hill, 18:01; Kinsley Lyon, Homestead, 18:08; Briar Lambert, North, 18:22; Chloe Hall, South, 18:23; Gisselle Medina, Stone, 18:29; Aniston Patton, 18:34; Bella Bentley, Brown, 18:41; Ava Flynn, Homestead, 18:50; Olivia Sellers, Homestead, 18:57; Jaydin McDaniel, North, 19:02; Hallie Campbell, North, 19:06; Sophia Martinez, North, 19:09; Raylee Goforth, South, 19:17; Karlie Overly, North, 19:37; Mackenzie Stone, North, 19:53; Allie Bruschi, Christian Academy0, 19:58; Bella Yenegian, Homeschool, 19:58; Gwenyth Rodgers, North, 20:16; Stormi Burnett, Homestead, 20:52; Natalee Scarberry, Crab Orchard, 21:58; Marlee Jo Poindexter, Brown, 22:07; Kendra Todd, Brown, 22:17; Mia Glanton, South, 22:25; Alizza Collison, South, 23:08; Alyson Linder, Stone, 24:00; Melody James, Homestead, 24:21; Alice Neal, Crab Orchard, 24:39.
Varsity boys: Brody Harshaw, Homestead, 11:33; Jullian Howard, North, 12:00; Mason Lefebvre, Stone, 12:04; Riley Cox, Pleasant Hill, 12:09; Jaydan Thompson, Martin, 12:33; Liam Stephens, Brown, 12:35; Kiptyn Elmore, Pleasant Hill, 12:36; Aidan Thompson, Gianino, Stone, 13:06; Huc McCall, Homeschool, 13:07; John Crandell, Stone, 13:19; Brayden Baisley, Stone, 13.20; Gabe Aytes, North, 13:32; Eli Lawson, Pleasant Hill, 13:32; Cylas Barrier, Pleasant Hill, 13:35; Walker Smith, South, 13:35; Dillen Bumbalough, Stone, 13:36; Cayden Wallace, Pleasant Hill, 13:37; Ben Grenz, Pleasant Hill, 13:54; Josue Martinez, North, 13:59; Myles Lefebvre, Stone, 14:01; Jasper Rector, Homestead, 14:22.
Carson Stout, North, 14:23; Van Bell, North, 14:42; Mason Morris, Pine View, 14:45; Brayden Adams, Pleasant Hill, 15:14; Andrew King, Pine View, 15:15; Elijah Colt Brown, Brown, 15:21; Reece Luttrell, Homestead, 15:27; Evan Slone, Stone, 15:38; Maddox Benegas, New Colossus, 15:39; Oliver Wood, Stone, 15:41; James McShan, Homestead, 16:25; Keith Stults, Martin, 16:26; Chase Smith, Homestead, 16:27; Kam McCloud, Stone, 16:28; Gavin Lutrell, Homestead, 16:45; Hayes Hedgecoth, North, 17:07; Damian Crandell, Stone, 18:23; Garrett Simpson, Homeschool, 19:55; Justin Banks, Pine View, 20:30; Colton Dyer, Stone, 20:34; Kason Hyde, Brown, 21:35; Zian Rice, North, 21:47; Joshua Charlie Wightman, Brown, 22:56; Landon Henry, Homeschool, 22:57; Micah Hensley, Homeschool, 23:00; Caleb Jones, Homeschool, 26:26; Josiah Miller, Homestead, 26:36.
