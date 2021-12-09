It was a busy week for the Stone Memorial Panthers wrestling team as they traveled to Cookeville High School where they faced both the Cavaliers of Cookeville and the Red Raiders of Coffee County.
SMHS fought hard, but fell to the Cavaliers and prevailed over the Red Raiders to split the night this past Tuesday.
The Panthers then traveled to Knox Catholic to participate in an individual tournament. Competition was fierce with several returning State Champions and Medalists participating for their schools.
SMHS had multiple wrestlers battle through their matches, and Ryan King went 3-1 to place third and Aubrey Thompson went 2-2, placing fifth.
