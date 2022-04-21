Back-to-back road games resulted in two straight wins for the Stone Memorial High School soccer team earlier this week as they won 4-3 at Smith County Monday evening and 4-2 at Livingston Academy on Tuesday.
Monday
Inclement weather early Monday soaked the Smith County soccer field ahead of Stone Memorial’s game against the Owls, slowing down play for both teams.
“It was a dogfight on a muddy field,” said SMHS head coach Dan Richard. “It’s hard to play good soccer, but our guys just kept working at it.”
Despite the conditions, SMHS senior Ethan Lynch scored all four goals in the 4-3 victory.
Lynch scored two in the first half to put the Panthers up 2-1 at the break.
“Those were Ethan doing his thing,” Richard said. “He’s still impressive and making great runs. We’re getting the ball to him at the right times.”
Smith County answered with a goal at the 25:52 remaining mark to tie the game at 2.
Lynch and the Panthers wasted no time retaking their lead as he scored six seconds later to put SMHS up 3-2.
Smith County bounced back and found a goal with 18:20 left to tie the game at 3 before a foul in the box set Lynch up for a penalty kick, which he successfully sent into the net to give Stone Memorial a 4-3 advantage.
Stone Memorial’s defense held strong for the duration of the contest, giving the Panthers a 4-3 win.
“The guys want it,” Richard said. “We’re down three guys right now, but the guys off the bench are making things happen for us.”
Tuesday
Less than 24 hours later, the Panthers traveled to Livingston Academy for a 4-2 District 6AA win against the Wildcats.
It was a different Lynch posting the hat trick this game as Ely Lynch recorded three goals in the victory.
His first goal came on an 8-foot shot assisted by Simone Azzani before scoring from 29 feet out on a free-kick.
After holding a 2-1 halftime lead, the Panthers put two more second-half goals up compared to Livingston’s one.
Azzani scored on an assist from Ethan Lynch before Eli closed the game out on a shot from 61 feet out, assisted by Calvin Galan.
SMHS keeper Gavin Potter had three saves in the win.
Stone Memorial improves to 8-2-1 with the wins and 5-2 in District 6AA play with Tuesday’s victory. Up next, SMHS is scheduled to host Kingston on Monday.
