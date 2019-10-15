The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers started the District 6AA soccer tournament off on the right foot as they defeated Upperman 4-0 in Monday’s play-in game.
Stone Memorial’s Lily Boston, above left, scored two goals for the Lady Panthers along with goals from Kylian Fuentes and Bekka Velong.
Stone Memorial advanced to the semifinals on Tuesday to face the No. 1-seeded Cumberland County Lady Jets. The contest was played at Upperman.
