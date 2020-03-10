Two victories in vastly different fashions started the season for the Stone Memorial Panther baseball team, as they swept Bledsoe County Monday afternoon.
Christian Carlton recorded a walk-off in game one, though he had some help from Bledsoe as it was a walk-off error to score Jordan Pelfrey for the 4-3 victory.
SMHS’ Anthony Sherrill went 1-3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs in the win.
Game two was a stark contrast, as SMHS won 14-2.
Tanner Hurd led the way in game two, as he went 3-3 with a run scored and four RBIs.
Ethan Todd and Pelfrey each recorded two hits along with Kyle Tiegs going 2-3 with three runs scored.
The Panthers (2-0) will host Oliver Springs on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.