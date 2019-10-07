Bettie Jane Brumbelow, 90, of Pleasant Hill, passed away Thursday, Oct. 03, 2019, at WyndRidge Health & Rehab Center. She was born Feb. 26, 1929, in Memphis, daughter of the late Don Eddie and Elma (Walton) Eddie. Bettie retired as a church secretary and was a member of Central Baptist C…
John Edward Kerley was born on March 27, 1944, in Bledsoe County. He was the son of Lon Kerley and Rachel (Harding) Kerley. John's earthly life was not an easy one. He suffered with severe epilepsy from a young age and the associated, behavioral difficulties that resulted from being born in …
George "Sonny" Steve Steiner, 74, of Fairfield Glade, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Cumberland Medical Center. He was born August 16, 1945, in Joliet, IL, son of the late George A. Steiner and Mary Ellen (Johnson) Steiner. After serving in the Air Force during Vietnam, Sonny was …
