Stone Memorial picked up a tennis victory against their neighbors to the west Monday evening by a team score of 8-1.
In individual action, Rachel Houston picked up an 8-1 singles win, followed by Carrie Houston, Tina Tung and Isabelle Aikens winning 8-0.
In doubles, Phoebe Smith and Courtney Calhoun won their matchup, 8-6, while Carrie Houston and Aikens fell by the same score.
Stone Memorial tennis played at DeKalb County Thursday and travels to Warren County on Monday. Additional photos from Monday’s match are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
