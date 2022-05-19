A fantastic season for the Stone Memorial High School tennis team came to a close Monday
at the Region 4AA tournament.
In singles action, sophomore Rachel Houston won a two-hour regional semifinal against Mount Juliet’s Brooke Nicholson, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
Houston was eventually defeated in the regional finals in another match lasting more than two hours which Wilson Central’s Anindita Das won 4-6, 5-7.
Houston finished as the Region 4AA runner-up and was one match shy of qualifying for the state tournament in Murfrees-
boro.
In doubles action, sophomores Carrie Houston and Isabelle Aikens from Stone Memorial were defeated by eventual Region 4AA doubles champions Kate Shamblin and Ava Trahan of Green Hill, 3-6, 5-7.
Stone Memorial finished the season with multiple awards,
including Rachel Houston winning the District 7AA singles championship and the doubles team of Carrie Houston and Isabelle Aikens finishing runners-
up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.