A slow start doomed the Stone Memorial Panthers on Tuesday, as they were defeated by Maryville 64-57 in their season-opening contest.
“You’re always going to get a quality opponent in Maryville,” said SMHS coach Neil Capps. “Joe Anderson is a Division I point guard. My guys fought their tails off. We got down early and fought back.”
The Panthers indeed went down early as Maryville took a 17-5 lead early in the first period.
“We had new guys in new roles,” Capps said. “That is a game changer, and the only way to get better at that is to be in that.”
From there, the Panthers rallied on a 22-9 run to take a 27-26 lead with 3:17 left until halftime on a Chris Coudriet basket. Stone Memorial led at halftime 35-28.
The visiting Rebels took control of the third period, outscoring SMHS 21-11 to lead 49-46 going into the final frame.
The Panthers were able to trim the Maryville lead to 55-53 with 2:51 left, but ultimately couldn’t catch the Rebels as they finished with a 64-57 victory.
“We have so many things to look at and say we did well, but we also have a lot of things to get better at,” Capps added.
Stone Memorial (57): Jack Eldridge 13, Zach Boyd 10, Chris Coudriet 10, Will Hecker 10, Zach Street 8, Hunter Wattenbarger 4, Dylan Whittenburg 2
