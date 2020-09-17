The Stone Memorial Lady Panther volleyball team got off to a red-hot start to the week Monday afternoon, as they traveled east to Kingston and swept the Lady Jackets 2-0.
SMHS outscored Kingston 50-28 in the non-district contest, including 14 kills from senior Tessa Miller, creating momentum for Tuesday’s home match with Upperman.
Monday’s strong play continued into the match with the Lady Bees, as Stone Memorial won in dominating fashion for the second consecutive day, 3-0.
Miller again came to play as she and outside hitter Hayden Sims combined for 20 kills at 10 each.
The victories improve Stone Memorial’s overall record to 13-7 and 6-1 in District 8AA.
SMHS took this Thursday off and will travel to White County Tuesday afternoon for a non-district match before Thursday’s pivotal contest at Livingston Academy.
Stone Memorial will close their regular season on Thursday, Oct. 1, with a home match against Rhea County.
Photos from Monday and Tuesday’s matches, as well as video from the Upperman win, are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
