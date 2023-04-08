Coach Dylan Nelson liked what he saw Tuesday night when his Stone Memorial tennis teams faced off with visiting Cookeville. Unfortunately for Panther Nation, SMHS could not get the sweep, but did split the match with the regional powerhouse.
The Lady Panthers rallied late to pick up a 5-4 win in the girls’ match, but the Stone boys fell behind early and lost the contest, 9-0.
“It was a pretty close match, and that’s not a surprise,” Nelson said. “Last year, both times we played them it came down to one match, so I was expecting it again this time.”
Rachel Houston opened play for Stone Memorial by winning her No. 1 singles match over Katie Rohr, 8-2. Cookeville came back to win the next two singles matches when Adaline Moore and Scottie Stroud beat Stone’s Carrie Houston and Isabelle Aikens 8-5, 8-1, respectively.
SMHS picked up a huge win at the No. 4 singles spot when Tina Tung beat Sarah Williams in a knock-down 9-7 battle to tie the match 2-2. Courtney Calhoun gave the Lady Panthers the 3-2 lead with an 8-2 victory at the No. 5 spot. Sydney Rally then beat Emmy Bragga 8-1 in the sixth singles match.
“Tina’s match was as close as it could have got,” Nelson said. “It was a key match for us. We ended up winning the fourth, fifth and sixth singles positions and it helped us clinch the match victory.”
Stone pushed its lead to 5-2 when Rachel Houston and Tung beat Stroud and Williams 8-4 in the No. 1 doubles match. And it proved important because Cookeville rallied to win the second and third doubles matches. Stone’s Carrie Houston and Aikens lost 8-2 at No. 2, and Calhoun and Phoebe Smith lost 8-3 lost 8-2 in the final contest.
“The girls are undefeated in the district at 3-0 and they’re 4-1 for the season,” Nelson said. “We do focus a lot on doubles. We play doubles a lot in practice, and we do a lot of doubles drills. To be fair, it has always been a focus for me because you can be a good singles player, but doubles takes a little more work, a little more strategy. To play good doubles, you have to be more tactical. The next time we play Cookeville, I would like to see us win at least two of the three doubles matches.”
The coach said he is also very impressed with the preseverence his team showed after losing a tough battle to Green Hills on Monday and coming right back the next day to beat Cookeville. He said his players took the challenge in stride and came through for a big win against CHS.
Stone Memorial did not have a full roster of players for the boys’ match with CHS, and ended up losing 9-0 to the Cavaliers.
The Panthers were able to play three singles and one doubles match. Sean Esper, Jacob Fulton and Jackson Miller lost each of their singles contests. Esper and Miller lost 8-0, while Fulton dropped his match 8-1. Esper and Fulton played doubles, but also lost 8-0.
The Panthers are 3-2 for the season and 2-1 in district action.
“I really don’t know much about the boys’ team yet because I haven’t seen them very often as a full team,” Nelson said. “We have several dual sport athletes and we’ve only had one match with our full lineup of players. However, right now, we’re focused on seeing improvements at every position.”
Stone Memorial will host DeKalb County on April 13.
“We need to keep doing what we’re doing, keying on our doubles play,” Nelson said. “These next two weeks are a tough stretch for us. We need to be honing in on stuff we need to work on before the district tournament. Every time we’ve had a close match, doubles have been a focal point.”
