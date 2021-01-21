Stone Memorial traveled to Warren County last Friday for a District 6AAA showdown with the Pioneers.
The No. 2-ranked girls were victorious 49-34, and the boys lost a close contest, 45-38.
The Lady Panthers were never in danger as they led 10-2 after one quarter and 29-6 at halftime.
Stone Memorial led 40-16 after three quarters before posting a final margin of victory at 49-34.
Senior forward Tessa Miller recorded 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals.
Despite only scoring four points, guard Mattie Buck recorded seven rebounds, five steals and three assists.
Stone Memorial (49): Tessa Miller 22, Keaton Freitag 9, Katie Adkisson 9, Mattie Buck 4, Annah Goss 3, Rachel Houston 2
In boys action, the Panthers fell to the defending District 6AAA champions in a tight contest, 45-38. SMHS trailed by four points (36-32) in the fourth period before ultimately falling to the Pioneers.
Stone Memorial (38): Chris Coudriet 11, Will Hecker 9, Zach Boyd 6, Matthew Bilbrey 3, Dylan Whittenburg 3, Kaleb McCoy 3, Blake Holt 2, Riley Day 1
