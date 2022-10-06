Stone’s Lady Panthers soccer team shut out the White County Lady Warriors last week, winning the district contest 5-0.
The team fell to Livingston Academy 3-1 Tuesday night, capping the regular season.
With the regular season behind them, coach Tyler Rutherford’s squad is looking toward the district tournament next week.
Rutherford said, “We were slow to get started in the first half. White County had a solid defense and their goalkeeper made some great saves.
“Peyton McGinnis was able to put us on the board in the first half and we were able to make some adjustments at halftime and came out stronger in the second half. We had to settle down and move the ball around more in the second half and look for opportunities.”
Lilly Boston scored three goals and Haley Suggs added the final goal.
“We had some solid leadership from our seniors and some others that helped carry us through,” Rutherford said.
The game also served as senior night for the Lady Panthers. Seniors honored were Lilly Boston, McKenna Langley, Trinity McGlaun, Sutton Calahan and Haley Suggs.
“I appreciate all of my seniors and their contribution,” Rutherford said. “I know it was tough for them coming into their senior season with some unknowns, but they have been instrumental in leading the team and everyone focused on the direction that we are headed as a program. They have been solid leaders on and off the field.”
A tradition at Stone
Memorial is to honor both the home team seniors
and the visiting team’s seniors.
There were gifts for the White County players, many of whom have competed against the Lady Panthers for four years.
Tuesday, Rutherford said the Lady Panthers put up
a solid performance against a strong district competi-
tor.
“The team has been focused all week and came in ready to play,” Rutherford said. “Livingston has a solid soccer program and has some solid players on their team, but I was happy with our ability to play at their level. We had a few opportunities that we could have capitalized on, but overall, I thought we played a great game of soccer.”
With the regular season complete, the team is turning their attention to the district tournament next week.
“Most of the season it has been little things that have come back to haunt us,” Rutherford said. “We are focused on playing the best soccer that we are able to play and taking things one game at a time. We have a solid group of ladies who have worked hard all season, and we just want to bring our best to the plate every game we play.”
Stone will play White County again Monday at SMHS. The game begins at 6 p.m.
The winner of the match will go on to play Cumberland County High School Tuesday at 5 p.m.
